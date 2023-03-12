The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small New Jersey Restaurant

An eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the country, pierogis are among the most beloved comfort foods.

Photo by Michael Daly/Pexels

Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small restaurant in Morristown.

Pierogies House can be found within Morristown's bustling downtown area along Morris Street. The small cafe was opened back in 2018 by Polish immigrant Evelina who passionately shares her grandmother's authentic Polish recipes.

Photo by Chris Humphrey/Pexels

Housed inside a bright and airy contemporary space, Pierogies House offers a variety of sweet and savory homemade pierogies.

There are 8 specialties here that range from the classic potato and cheese to more innovative options like the Philly cheesesteak pierogi to lentil mushroom and pierogis stuffed with jalapeno, bacon, and cheddar.

If you've got a sweet tooth, you're going to want to try the cafe's special dessert pierogi stuffed with Nutella and topped with strawberries.

No matter what variety you opt for, you can expect each one to taste fresh and packed with flavor.

Pierogies House is also known for its selection of vegan pierogi and other Polish delicacies like kielbasa, stuffed cabbage, and mouth-watering blintzes.

Pierogies House is open every day of the week except for Mondays from 11 am until 9 pm and closes at 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. To learn more and stay up to date on specials, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 145 Morris St, Morristown, NJ 07960.