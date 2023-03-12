This Small West Virginia Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche.

From their laid-back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.

Photo by John Perkins/Unsplash

That is why they compiled a list of some of the coolest small towns in the country and the winner for the state of West Virginia is Fayetteville.

Fayetteville is a small town of just over 2,000 residents located on the edge of the New River Gorge in Fayette County along the eastern border of the state.

Photo by Sean Stsly/Unsplash

Known for its artsy vibe and amazing food, Fayetteville defies every preconceived notion regarding the state of West Virginia.

Nature lovers can revel in the town's plethora of outdoor activities from rock climbing and mountain biking to rafting and hiking the historic Kaymoor Miners Trail, there is so much to explore within this town.

Photo by Cynthia Mavis/Unsplash

Fayetteville is also home to the state’s largest single-day festival known as Bridge Day when hundreds of jumpers leap off the New River Gorge Bridge to a crowd of nearly 80,000 people.

Photo by Craig Hurdle/Pexels

As the article points out, there are a few must-visit spots here–from the infamous Secret Sandwich Society to the beautiful Bridge Brew Works where you can enjoy some great beer, food, and views.

To learn more about the town of Fayetteville and all the wonderful things to see and do here, be sure to check out its official site for tourism here.

What do you think? Does Fayetteville deserve the title of West Virginia's best small town? Let us know what you think in the comments section.