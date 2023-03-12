Here are the 10 Safest Places to Live in Florida

A newly released list of the safest communities in Florida has been released from the online database known as HomeSnacks.

The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

They have analyzed recent census data including property crimes and violent crimes per capita in order to create a list of cities and towns that are considered the safest in the state of Florida.

Photo by Jen Sterling/Pexels

The results have been revealed and it seems like communities from all across the state have made the list.

But what town topped the list? According to HomeSnacks, Parkland is the safest community in Florida, up 9 positions from last year's list.

Other Florida towns that made the list following Parkland were:

As the article points out, when people think of Parkland, the school shooting that took place in 2018 is the first thing that comes to mind.

You may be scratching your head trying to figure out how a community like Parkland can come in at number 1 despite a tragic mass shooting but that is because school shootings do not accurately indicate how safe a community is. In fact, it can also be looked at as a testament to how much of a surprise the shooting was here.

Overall, Parkland is an extremely safe community with little crime overall.

But what do you think? Did you know Parkland was considered the safest town in Florida? Are there any other cities or towns on this list that have surprised you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.