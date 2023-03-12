Barto, PA

This Massive Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania

Travel Maven

Long-time residents of the Keystone State already know that Pennsylvania is home to some of the best antique fairs, farmers', and Amish markets.

In this article, we'll be talking about one of the most epic flea markets that has been a popular favorite since 1980.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldKnj_0lGM57Lu00
Photo byGabe Williams/Unsplash

Jake's Flea Market is a treasure trove of unique antiques and collectibles that also offers plenty of fresh produce, mouthwatering baked goods, and even brand-new kitchen appliances, electronics, and cleaning supplies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ld4vd_0lGM57Lu00
Photo byMark Kennedy/Unsplash

The market can be found within Barto, a community located in the beautiful Berks County.

You never know what you'll find when you make a visit to Jake's. From vintage pinball machines and bikes from the early 1900s to games and toys you played with as a child, a trip here is like taking a walk down memory lane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Jls2_0lGM57Lu00
Photo byPaul Morris/Unsplash

The flea market also regularly holds exciting events like tractor shows, live performances, auctions, and music swap meets where you can score an old record or guitar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Ch8P_0lGM57Lu00
Photo byEmily Bart/Unsplash

All that shopping can work up an appetite so be sure to pay a visit to the various bakery stands and food trucks located here that offer up everything from fresh fruits to mouthwatering homemade donuts and mac and cheese burgers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKP9O_0lGM57Lu00
Photo byLee Stillwater/Unsplash

Whether you're looking for rare antique pieces to add to your collection or just looking to save money on household items, Jake's Flea Market truly has it all.

The market will open back up in a few weeks on April 1st and will stay open every Saturday and Sunday until the winter. To learn more about Jake's, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page located here.

Address: 1380 PA-100, Barto, PA 19504.

# Pennsylvania# Things to do# Explore# Flea market# Antiques

