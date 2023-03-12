This Massive Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania

Long-time residents of the Keystone State already know that Pennsylvania is home to some of the best antique fairs, farmers', and Amish markets.

In this article, we'll be talking about one of the most epic flea markets that has been a popular favorite since 1980.

Photo by Gabe Williams/Unsplash

Jake's Flea Market is a treasure trove of unique antiques and collectibles that also offers plenty of fresh produce, mouthwatering baked goods, and even brand-new kitchen appliances, electronics, and cleaning supplies.

Photo by Mark Kennedy/Unsplash

The market can be found within Barto, a community located in the beautiful Berks County.

You never know what you'll find when you make a visit to Jake's. From vintage pinball machines and bikes from the early 1900s to games and toys you played with as a child, a trip here is like taking a walk down memory lane.

Photo by Paul Morris/Unsplash

The flea market also regularly holds exciting events like tractor shows, live performances, auctions, and music swap meets where you can score an old record or guitar.

Photo by Emily Bart/Unsplash

All that shopping can work up an appetite so be sure to pay a visit to the various bakery stands and food trucks located here that offer up everything from fresh fruits to mouthwatering homemade donuts and mac and cheese burgers.

Photo by Lee Stillwater/Unsplash

Whether you're looking for rare antique pieces to add to your collection or just looking to save money on household items, Jake's Flea Market truly has it all.

The market will open back up in a few weeks on April 1st and will stay open every Saturday and Sunday until the winter. To learn more about Jake's, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page located here.

Address: 1380 PA-100, Barto, PA 19504.