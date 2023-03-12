This Michigan Restaurant has One of the Best Brunch Buffets in the State

Nothing starts the day off right quite like a delicious brunch and while Michigan is filled with many restaurants that serve up fantastic breakfasts, there’s only one spot here in the Great Lakes State that will absolutely blow you away with its delectable all-you-can-eat buffet spread.

Photo by Erin Snyder/Unsplash

Randy's Family Restaurant can be found in Prudenville, a scenic lakeside town in northern Roscommon County.

This homey restaurant is loved by locals who flock here for its delicious all-you-can-eat experience.

Photo by Cameron Rozel/Unsplash

The buffet here is offered for dinner as well as breakfast and features weekly specials like all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken every Monday night and a delicious prime rib buffet every Saturday for just $19.49 a person.

Photo by Kim Nichols/Pexels

But the real star of the show here is their mouth-watering breakfast buffet.

Stocked to the brim with all of the classic favorites, you'll be able to choose from a wide array of options that includes pastries and pancakes to more hearty dishes like freshly made omelets, country fried steak, crispy hashbrowns, and biscuits covered in gravy.

Photo by Dana Pilz/Unsplash

Perfect for breakfast food lovers, you can eat to your heart's desire here and load your plate as many times as you'd like.

Contrary to the typical buffet stereotype, everything at Randy's is served fresh and hot and the staff works extra hard to keep everything spotless and clean.

The next time you're craving a good old-fashioned breakfast, be sure to head to this cozy spot. To learn more about Randy's Family Restaurant, you can check out their TripAdvisor page here.

Address: 677 E Houghton Lake Dr, Prudenville, MI 48651.