This Diner has been Named the Best in California

Travel Maven

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner.

And while you can find a diner in just about every corner of California, not all diners are created equally.

According to the online media publication Mental Floss, there's one diner in the Golden State that is a winning favorite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7PBF_0lGLp7B800
Photo byNancy Fitzgerald/Unsplash

So where can you find the best diner in the state? According to MF, you'll have to head to Marlene & Glen's Diner in Plymouth. Keep reading to learn more.

Marlene & Glen's is located at the gateway of Amador County wine country east of Sacramento. The diner has been family-owned and operated since its opening in 1999.

Take a step inside and you'll immediately be transported back in time. The dining space at Marlene & Glen's features vintage photographs, red and black checkered floors, and old-fashion red leather stools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGOWB_0lGLp7B800
Photo byAmber Tague/Pexels

The real star of the show here however is their incredible menu filled with all the comfort food favorites from breakfast plates to burgers and the best part of all, the plates at Marlene & Glen's are known to be massive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxknD_0lGLp7B800
Photo byWord to Mouth/Pexels

Most notable is their delicious eggs benedict that's remained a popular favorite amongst patrons. Opt for the classic or their Wild West Beni topped with their infamous pork chops and cajun hollandaise sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eb8Cc_0lGLp7B800
Photo byEmily Thomas/Pexels

If you're someone who enjoys classic diner food, you simply have to visit this diner in Plymouth. Marlene & Glen's is open every day of the week except for Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 am until 2:30 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here.

What do you think? Have you ever been to Marlene & Glen's? Does it deserve the title of California's best diner? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Address: 18726 CA-49, Plymouth, CA 95669.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Food# Diner# Dininh# Restaurants

Comments / 21

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
133K followers

More from Travel Maven

Phoenix, AZ

This Massive Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Arizona

From one-of-a-kind finds to inexpensive items, flea markets are the best place to spend an afternoon shopping. Arizona is home to dozens of amazing flea markets but in this article, we'll be talking about one of the best and biggest.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

The Richest Town in Pennsylvania has been Revealed

A newly released list of the wealthiest communities in Pennsylvania has been released from the online database known as HomeSnacks. The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

Read full story
5 comments
Sugarcreek, OH

This Massive Amish Flea Market in Ohio is a Must-Visit

The Buckeye State saw its first Amish settlers back in the early 1800s and has had a significant Amish presence ever since. In recent years, Ohio's Amish population has grown significantly and today there are over 80,000 scattered across the northeastern corner of the state.

Read full story
17 comments
Arizona State

The Richest Town in Arizona has been Revealed

A newly released list of the richest communities in Arizona has been released from the online database known as HomeSnacks. The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

Read full story
7 comments
Morristown, NJ

The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small New Jersey Restaurant

An eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the country, pierogis are among the most beloved comfort foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small restaurant in Morristown.

Read full story
1 comments
Fayetteville, WV

This Small West Virginia Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid-back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Here are the 10 Safest Places to Live in Florida

A newly released list of the safest communities in Florida has been released from the online database known as HomeSnacks. The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

Read full story
13 comments
Culpeper, VA

This Steakhouse has been Named the Best in Virginia

The steakhouse industry is growing at a steady pace which means the competition is getting stiffer and these days, it seems as if there's a delicious steakhouse within driving distance no matter where you are in the state. But, not all steakhouses are built equally.

Read full story
13 comments
Barto, PA

This Massive Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania

Long-time residents of the Keystone State already know that Pennsylvania is home to some of the best antique fairs, farmers', and Amish markets. In this article, we'll be talking about one of the most epic flea markets that has been a popular favorite since 1980.

Read full story
14 comments
Prudenville, MI

This Michigan Restaurant has One of the Best Brunch Buffets in the State

Nothing starts the day off right quite like a delicious brunch and while Michigan is filled with many restaurants that serve up fantastic breakfasts, there’s only one spot here in the Great Lakes State that will absolutely blow you away with its delectable all-you-can-eat buffet spread.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of California

Hot dogs are a simple pleasure. Ketchup, mustard, maybe some relish, and voila, you’ve got the classic all-American dog. However, there’s one place in California that truly puts some extra love into the craft of hot dog assembly. A true dining fixture that's about as old-school as it gets: the infamous Caspers Hot Dogs in northern California.

Read full story
52 comments
Ohio State

This Steakhouse Has Been Named the Best in Ohio

There are dozens of great steakhouses throughout the Buckeye state, from the beloved Pine Club in Dayton to the highly underrated Rennick Meat Market in Ashtabula. With the steakhouse industry growing at a steady pace, it seems as if there's a delicious steakhouse within driving distance no matter where you live. But, not all steakhouses are built equally.

Read full story
20 comments
White Marsh, MD

Everyone in Maryland Should Visit this Massive Roadside Farmers' Market at least Once

There are several amazing farmers' markets to explore throughout Maryland, but, there are some that truly go above and beyond. One of the largest indoor farmers' markets in MD can be found in White Marsh and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
18 comments
Mishawaka, IN

This is the Best Buffet in Indiana According to Yelp Reviews

Indiana is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.

Read full story
3 comments
Brimfield, MA

Visit The World's Largest Antique Flea Market in Massachusetts

If you love quality antique treasures just as much as you love the thrill of hunting for a great deal, you are going to absolutely love this massive antique fair that will take place in Massachusetts this year. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

The Safest Town in Texas has been Revealed

A newly released list of the safest communities in Texas has been released from the online database known as HomeSnacks. The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

Read full story
44 comments
Georgia State

This was Voted the Number One Affordable Wedding Venue in Georgia

From mansions and ballrooms to barns and restaurants, the choice for wedding venues in the state of Georgia is abundant. But, for many brides, the choice often comes down to cost and inflation isn’t making things any easier.

Read full story
2 comments
West Orange, NJ

This Iconic New Jersey Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu Item

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New Jersey. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
8 comments
Sarasota, FL

This Botanical Garden in Florida is like a Fairytale Come to Life

Cherry blossoms, waterfalls, vanilla orchids, and exotic butterflies are just a few of the many unique attractions you'll find at a botanical garden. In Sarasota, you'll find one of the state's very best. Known as the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, a trip here is like a fairytale come to life.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy