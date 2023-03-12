This Diner has been Named the Best in California

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner.

And while you can find a diner in just about every corner of California, not all diners are created equally.

According to the online media publication Mental Floss, there's one diner in the Golden State that is a winning favorite.

Photo by Nancy Fitzgerald/Unsplash

So where can you find the best diner in the state? According to MF, you'll have to head to Marlene & Glen's Diner in Plymouth. Keep reading to learn more.

Marlene & Glen's is located at the gateway of Amador County wine country east of Sacramento. The diner has been family-owned and operated since its opening in 1999.

Take a step inside and you'll immediately be transported back in time. The dining space at Marlene & Glen's features vintage photographs, red and black checkered floors, and old-fashion red leather stools.

Photo by Amber Tague/Pexels

The real star of the show here however is their incredible menu filled with all the comfort food favorites from breakfast plates to burgers and the best part of all, the plates at Marlene & Glen's are known to be massive.

Photo by Word to Mouth/Pexels

Most notable is their delicious eggs benedict that's remained a popular favorite amongst patrons. Opt for the classic or their Wild West Beni topped with their infamous pork chops and cajun hollandaise sauce.

Photo by Emily Thomas/Pexels

If you're someone who enjoys classic diner food, you simply have to visit this diner in Plymouth. Marlene & Glen's is open every day of the week except for Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 am until 2:30 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here.

What do you think? Have you ever been to Marlene & Glen's? Does it deserve the title of California's best diner? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Address: 18726 CA-49, Plymouth, CA 95669.