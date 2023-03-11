This Steakhouse Has Been Named the Best in Ohio

There are dozens of great steakhouses throughout the Buckeye state, from the beloved Pine Club in Dayton to the highly underrated Rennick Meat Market in Ashtabula.

With the steakhouse industry growing at a steady pace, it seems as if there's a delicious steakhouse within driving distance no matter where you live. But, not all steakhouses are built equally.

With that in mind, the editors over at Mashed have conducted research to find the best steakhouse in every state in the country by sifting through reviews, awards, and recommendations from various sources.

Photo by Larry Adelman/Pexels

So where can you find the absolute best steakhouse in Ohio? According to Mashed, you'll have to head to Lock Sixteen Steakhouse in Lima.

Located along the outskirts of town near Elida, Lock Sixteen is a casual restaurant complete with a full old-fashioned bar and spacious dining room.

Photo by Stan Lott/Pexels

The menu here offers everything from bacon wrapped shrimp and lobster tail to prime rib, filet mignon, and a plethora of burgers, sandwiches, and pasta plates.

Photo by Jay Molloy/Unsplash

What really sets this place apart from its competition is the value found here. Far more affordable than just about any steakhouse with just as many delicious options. From $12 lobster to full chicken dinners offered at just $11, the menu at Lock is loaded with amazing deals.

Be sure to give Ohio's best steakhouse a try the next time you find yourself in the area. Lock Sixteen Steakhouse is open every day of the week except Mondays. To learn more, you can visit their official site here.

Address: 2530 N Eastown Rd, Elida, OH 45807.