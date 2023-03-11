White Marsh, MD

Everyone in Maryland Should Visit this Massive Roadside Farmers' Market at least Once

Travel Maven

There are several amazing farmers' markets to explore throughout Maryland, but, there are some that truly go above and beyond. One of the largest indoor farmers' markets in MD can be found in White Marsh and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r61mC_0lFim6LK00
Photo byAbby Predom/Unsplash

Richardson Farms spans a whopping 13,000 square feet and is one of the largest produce markets on the east coast that is conveniently open year-round making it a great place to visit even in the colder months.

Step inside the main building and you'll be met by a colorful sea of fresh produce and vegetables but that's only the beginning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WaDFn_0lFim6LK00
Photo byLucy Edwards/Unsplash

You can also shop an array of delicious baked goods from giant muffins to pies, cookies, and freshly baked bread. The aisles here also offer plenty of grocery items like sauces, seasonings, jams, and old-fashioned candy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qZMZ_0lFim6LK00
Photo byWilliam Watson/Unsplash

Shopping can work up an appetite, so be sure to stop at the market's hot food stand where you can pick up a delicious meal. From crabcakes to sandwiches, the specials here change daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjTKS_0lFim6LK00
Photo byGrace Schaffer/Unsplash

Just outside the main building, you'll find a charming greenhouse filled with plants, flowers, and various other outdoor supplies and furniture to spruce up your lawn and garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izGsh_0lFim6LK00
Photo byFrank Moore/Unsplash

Whether you're looking to stock your fridge with fresh produce or just want to indulge in some delicious bakery items, Richardson Farms has garnered thousands of rave reviews since its opening in 2010 and is well worth a visit from any corner of the state.

To learn more about Richardson Farms, you can check out their official site here or Facebook page here. The market is open every day of the week from 8 am until 6 pm.

Address: 5900 Ebenezer Rd, White Marsh, MD 21162.

