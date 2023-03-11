This is the Best Buffet in Indiana According to Yelp Reviews

Indiana is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.

They analyzed thousands of online reviews for buffets throughout the country and Evil Czech Brewery and Public House in Mishawaka has been deemed the best buffet in the entire state, keep reading to learn more.

This locally-owned restaurant opened back in 2014 and has since been voted the best Brewery in the area by the Readers Choice every year.

Most known for their brewpub plates like mouthwatering burgers and tacos, Evil Czech also offers an incredible buffet available every day of the week where you can indulge in all of your comfort food favorites for one flat price.

During the weekdays, their lunch buffet is available until 2 pm for just $20 a person.

The real highlight here however is the brunch buffet offered every Saturday and Sunday. The best way to cure a hangover, everything along this buffet table is served on individual small plates and features a rotating menu. Expect all the classics from huevos rancheros to chicken pot pie soup.

The next time you find yourself craving a hearty meal, be sure to hit up Indiana's top-rated buffet. The kitchen at Evil Czech is open every day of the week from 11 am until 9 pm. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 3703 N Main St, Mishawaka, IN 46545.