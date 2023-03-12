This was Voted the Number One Affordable Wedding Venue in Georgia

From mansions and ballrooms to barns and restaurants, the choice for wedding venues in the state of Georgia is abundant.

But, for many brides, the choice often comes down to cost and inflation isn’t making things any easier.

Despite this, there are still a few amazing venues throughout the state that are considered "affordable." Recently, the editors over at Budget Savy Bride have scoured all 50 states to find the most affordable yet still beautiful wedding venues across the country and they've highlighted one Georgia venue in particular.

Photo by Daniel Kennedy/Pexels

So which venue is the most affordable in the state of Georgia? According to Budget Savy Bride, that would be the stunning waterfront oasis known as Vecoma.

Vecoma is set upon 70 wooded acres along the Yellow River in Snellville, a suburb of Atlanta. It is the highest-rated venue in Georgia and the only wedding venue in the state to receive a Knot Hall of Fame award.

The venue offers both indoor and outdoor space that can accommodate up to 300 wedding guests.

Their lush lawn and scenic river are surrounded by gorgeous pine, oak, and sweetgum trees and feature a wooden arch, outdoor fireplaces, and an outdoor deck with river views.

The spacious indoor reception space features elegant décor complete with ceiling drapery, a stone fireplace, and a dance floor.

Pricing is very reasonable and depending on the day and time of your wedding, the price point can drop drastically.

According to Budget Savy Brides, a Saturday evening wedding package starts at just $4,000. To learn more, be sure to check their official site here.