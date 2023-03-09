Experts Say this Delaware Town is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.

Let's be honest, the entire state of Delaware is pretty underrated. From gorgeous beaches to charming cities filled with history, there is so much to see, do, and explore within The First State.

The travel experts over at Thrillist understand the value of a hidden gem so, they've scoured the country for underrated cities and towns and they've highlighted one DE community in particular.

Photo by Cheeze Studios/Unsplash

So which Delaware community is the most underrated? According to Thrillist, that would be Delaware City.

Known for its historic waterfront charm, Delaware City can be found in New Castle County sitting along the scenic Delaware River.

Often overlooked by tourists and residents alike for more popular destinations like Rehoboth Beach and Dover, Delaware City is truly slept on.

Photo by Krista Adams/Pexels

Despite this, the town still has so much to offer. Its downtown area is comprised of quaint streets dotted with historical buildings, antique shops, and plenty of restaurants.

Across the river, you'll find Fort Delaware, an old Civil War military prison where you catch a tour from costumed reenactors or dig for treasure. This area is also home to the beautiful Battery Park, a waterfront spot that makes for the perfect place to relax on a sunny afternoon.

Photo by Nick Gladstone/Pexels

As the article mentions, Delaware City is also home to Fort Dupont State Park and the infamous Crabby Dick’s, known for having some of the Chesapeake Bay’s best crabs.

Photo by Chris Johnson/Pexels

What do you think? Is Delaware City the most underrated city in Delaware? Let us know what you think in the comments.