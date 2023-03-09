This is the Best Buffet in Tennessee According to Yelp Reviews

Tennessee is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.

Photo by Karen Phelps/Unsplash

They analyzed thousands of online reviews for buffets throughout the country and Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria in Murfreesboro has been deemed the best buffet in the entire state, keep reading to learn more.

This beloved pizzeria is located along the busy SE Broad Street and is known throughout the area for having some of the best pizza, a fun and friendly atmosphere, and an owner who loves to give back to the community just as much as he loves to put on a pizza dough show for intrigued patrons.

Photo by Jay Brown/Unsplash

The buffet has won countless awards over the years, most recently taking home the title of Rutherford County's best buffet this past year.

What sets Sami's apart from other pizzerias is its strong focus on delicious quality pizza akin to the gold standard pies you'd find in New York using only the freshest ingredients yet still making it accessible and affordable.

Photo by Rick Cacopardo/Unsplash

The buffet here is stocked with a variety of different thin crust options from classic pepperoni to veggie. You'll also find a mouth-watering array of sides from chewy garlic knots, homemade meatballs, and pasta to an entire salad bar.

Photo by Jane Riley/Pexels

The next time you're craving pizza, be sure to hit up this unique spot. If you'd like to learn more about Sami's, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here.

What do you think? Have you ever visited Sami's Brick Oven Pizzeria? Do you think it deserves the title of Tennessee's best buffet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Address:129 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.