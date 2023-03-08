This Might be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in California

In a state like California, you have access to some of the most gorgeous restaurants in the country.

From sparkling skyline views to beachfront oases, there is nothing better than enjoying a great meal in a beautiful setting.

If you love to dine out and enjoy trying new places, you are definitely going to want to add this gem to your list of places to visit.

Photo by Jean Radcliffe/Unsplash

Located within the hills of Orange County, you'll find Orange Hill Restaurant–a dreamy steakhouse that offers a panoramic view of beautiful southern California.

Whether you choose to sit atop their stunning outdoor patio filled with string lights and fire pits or inside their spacious dining rooms complete with koi ponds, waterfalls, and floor-to-ceiling windows, there's not a bad seat inside this restaurant.

The most magical time to visit would be after the sun has set. This is when Orange Hill dims its lights to create a relaxed ambiance. The dazzling city lights from below are sure to captivate you as well.

The food here is equally noteworthy. Orange Hill is most known for its elevated New American plates like their caviar and creme fraiche topped fries, squid ink bucatini pasta, prime hanger steak, and their double patty smash burger that comes with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and a secret sauce served on a brioche bun.

If you're looking for a restaurant that not only offers delicious food but an incredible atmosphere as well, look no further than Orange Hill Restaurant.

The restaurant is open for both dinner and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. To learn more about their menu and make a reservation, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 6410 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92869.