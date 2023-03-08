Orange, CA

This Might be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in California

Travel Maven

In a state like California, you have access to some of the most gorgeous restaurants in the country.

From sparkling skyline views to beachfront oases, there is nothing better than enjoying a great meal in a beautiful setting.

If you love to dine out and enjoy trying new places, you are definitely going to want to add this gem to your list of places to visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t675t_0lC70xrQ00
Photo byJean Radcliffe/Unsplash

Located within the hills of Orange County, you'll find Orange Hill Restaurant–a dreamy steakhouse that offers a panoramic view of beautiful southern California.

Whether you choose to sit atop their stunning outdoor patio filled with string lights and fire pits or inside their spacious dining rooms complete with koi ponds, waterfalls, and floor-to-ceiling windows, there's not a bad seat inside this restaurant.

The most magical time to visit would be after the sun has set. This is when Orange Hill dims its lights to create a relaxed ambiance. The dazzling city lights from below are sure to captivate you as well.

The food here is equally noteworthy. Orange Hill is most known for its elevated New American plates like their caviar and creme fraiche topped fries, squid ink bucatini pasta, prime hanger steak, and their double patty smash burger that comes with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and a secret sauce served on a brioche bun.

If you're looking for a restaurant that not only offers delicious food but an incredible atmosphere as well, look no further than Orange Hill Restaurant.

The restaurant is open for both dinner and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. To learn more about their menu and make a reservation, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 6410 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92869.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Food# Restaurants# Dining# Orange County

Comments / 6

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
133K followers

More from Travel Maven

Sugarcreek, OH

This Massive Amish Flea Market in Ohio is a Must-Visit

The Buckeye State saw its first Amish settlers back in the early 1800s and has had a significant Amish presence ever since. In recent years, Ohio's Amish population has grown significantly and today there are over 80,000 scattered across the northeastern corner of the state.

Read full story
15 comments
Arizona State

The Richest Town in Arizona has been Revealed

A newly released list of the richest communities in Arizona has been released from the online database known as HomeSnacks. The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

Read full story
6 comments
Morristown, NJ

The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small New Jersey Restaurant

An eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the country, pierogis are among the most beloved comfort foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small restaurant in Morristown.

Read full story
1 comments
Fayetteville, WV

This Small West Virginia Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid-back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Here are the 10 Safest Places to Live in Florida

A newly released list of the safest communities in Florida has been released from the online database known as HomeSnacks. The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

Read full story
13 comments
Culpeper, VA

This Steakhouse has been Named the Best in Virginia

The steakhouse industry is growing at a steady pace which means the competition is getting stiffer and these days, it seems as if there's a delicious steakhouse within driving distance no matter where you are in the state. But, not all steakhouses are built equally.

Read full story
13 comments
Barto, PA

This Massive Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania

Long-time residents of the Keystone State already know that Pennsylvania is home to some of the best antique fairs, farmers', and Amish markets. In this article, we'll be talking about one of the most epic flea markets that has been a popular favorite since 1980.

Read full story
12 comments
Prudenville, MI

This Michigan Restaurant has One of the Best Brunch Buffets in the State

Nothing starts the day off right quite like a delicious brunch and while Michigan is filled with many restaurants that serve up fantastic breakfasts, there’s only one spot here in the Great Lakes State that will absolutely blow you away with its delectable all-you-can-eat buffet spread.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

This Diner has been Named the Best in California

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. And while you can find a diner in just about every corner of California, not all diners are created equally.

Read full story
20 comments
California State

This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of California

Hot dogs are a simple pleasure. Ketchup, mustard, maybe some relish, and voila, you’ve got the classic all-American dog. However, there’s one place in California that truly puts some extra love into the craft of hot dog assembly. A true dining fixture that's about as old-school as it gets: the infamous Caspers Hot Dogs in northern California.

Read full story
49 comments
Ohio State

This Steakhouse Has Been Named the Best in Ohio

There are dozens of great steakhouses throughout the Buckeye state, from the beloved Pine Club in Dayton to the highly underrated Rennick Meat Market in Ashtabula. With the steakhouse industry growing at a steady pace, it seems as if there's a delicious steakhouse within driving distance no matter where you live. But, not all steakhouses are built equally.

Read full story
19 comments
White Marsh, MD

Everyone in Maryland Should Visit this Massive Roadside Farmers' Market at least Once

There are several amazing farmers' markets to explore throughout Maryland, but, there are some that truly go above and beyond. One of the largest indoor farmers' markets in MD can be found in White Marsh and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
17 comments
Mishawaka, IN

This is the Best Buffet in Indiana According to Yelp Reviews

Indiana is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.

Read full story
3 comments
Brimfield, MA

Visit The World's Largest Antique Flea Market in Massachusetts

If you love quality antique treasures just as much as you love the thrill of hunting for a great deal, you are going to absolutely love this massive antique fair that will take place in Massachusetts this year. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

The Safest Town in Texas has been Revealed

A newly released list of the safest communities in Texas has been released from the online database known as HomeSnacks. The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

Read full story
42 comments
Georgia State

This was Voted the Number One Affordable Wedding Venue in Georgia

From mansions and ballrooms to barns and restaurants, the choice for wedding venues in the state of Georgia is abundant. But, for many brides, the choice often comes down to cost and inflation isn’t making things any easier.

Read full story
1 comments
West Orange, NJ

This Iconic New Jersey Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu Item

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New Jersey. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
8 comments
Sarasota, FL

This Botanical Garden in Florida is like a Fairytale Come to Life

Cherry blossoms, waterfalls, vanilla orchids, and exotic butterflies are just a few of the many unique attractions you'll find at a botanical garden. In Sarasota, you'll find one of the state's very best. Known as the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, a trip here is like a fairytale come to life.

Read full story
Wakefield, VA

This Virginia Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a delicious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

This Ohio City has been Named the Friendliest Place in the Country

The United States is home to over 300 large cities and when it comes to friendliness and hospitality, not all cities are created equal. We often think of the southern states as being the nicest and most welcoming, that's why we were shocked to find out that a city in Ohio has topped this year's list of The 50 Friendliest Cities in America.

Read full story
86 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy