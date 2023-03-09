Most People Have Forgotten About this Vacant North Carolina Ghost Town

For the adventurous and the brave, exploring a ghost town is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in North Carolina with fascinating stories of abandonment but the following may be the most interesting of them all, keep reading to learn more.

Tucked away in the Pisgah National Forest along the banks of the Nolichucky River in Yancey County is a small town that has been long forgotten by most.

Photo by JE Smith/Pexels

In the early 20th century the town known as Lost Cove prospered as a farming and logging community. At its peak, the town was home to as many as 100 residents.

During prohibition, the town became a haven for moonshine production due to its close proximity to the Tennessee border, law officials could not agree on who had jurisdiction over the town which further encouraged illegal activity during this time period.

Eventually, however, timber resources ran low and because of this, railroad operations through the town were halted.

Photo by JE Smith/Pexels

Lost Cove slowly became abandoned during the 1950s with its last family leaving in the year 1957. For decades, Lost Cove sat virtually vacant silently decaying in the woods.

Photo by JE Smith/Pexels

In 2007, a wildfire destroyed many of the abandoned town's last remaining structures. However, to this very day, a few buildings, old gravestones, and even some rusted cars can still be seen.

Photo by Emily Flowers/Pexels

If you'd like to explore this abandoned town frozen in time, you can hike there via a tiny path located off the side of a parking lot on Forest Service Road. The hike takes a few hours to walk before reaching the abandoned settlement.

To learn more on how to explore Lost Cove, you can check out this site here.