This Steakhouse has been Named the Best in South Carolina

The steakhouse industry is growing steadily which means the competition is getting stiffer and these days, it seems as if there's a delicious steakhouse within driving distance no matter where you are in the state.

But, not all steakhouses are built equally.

With that in mind, the editors over at Eat This, Not That have conducted research to find the best steakhouse in every state by sifting through reviews, awards, and recommendations from various sources.

Photo by Steph Kernshaw/Unsplash

So where can you find the absolute best steakhouse in South Carolina? According to ETNT, you must head to Halls Chophouse in Charleston.

Halls Chophouse is a family-owned restaurant that first opened its doors in Charleston back in 2009. The steakhouse has become known for its exceptional hospitality and warm service. Since then, Chophouse has opened locations in Greenville, Columbia, Nexton, and Nashville.

Photo by Bautista Martinez/Unsplash

The menu here offers everything from colossal shrimp and lobster tail to prime rib, filet mignon, and delicious sides like lobster and smoked bacon mac and cheese, wild mushroom risotto, and beloved favorite, the pepper jack creamed corn skillet.

But what is it about Halls that sets it apart from other steakhouses? As the article points out, the USDA Prime Allen Brothers steaks are prepared simply here with a delicate amount of seasoning that allows the natural flavor to shine.

Pair your meal with one of their six craft cocktails or order from their extensive wine and beer list. Their dessert menu is also a perfect complement and features indulgent options like the warm tollhouse cookie skillet that's topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and chocolate ganache.

From the service and atmosphere to the food, everything at Halls Chophouse is top-notch. Be sure to give South Carolina's best steakhouse a try the next time you find yourself in the area. The restaurant is open every day of the week for dinner and serves brunch on weekends. To learn more about their menu and locations, you can visit their official site here.