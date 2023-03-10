This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State

From rolling hills to mountains and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Pennsylvania is a state that is absolutely brimming with beauty.

And it appears that Pennsylvania's smaller towns and cities are finally getting some national attention too.

The editors over at HGTV have scoured the country for the most charming towns and cities in each state and they've highlighted one Pennsylvania city in particular.

Photo by Kayley Greenberg/Unsplash

So where can you find the most charming city in Pennsylvania? According to HGTV, you'll have to head to Latrobe, a part of the Pittsburgh metropolitan area located near Pennsylvania's scenic Chestnut Ridge. Keep reading to learn more.

Most known as being the birthplace of the infamous television star Fred Rogers, Latrobe boasts a new Fred Rogers Trail where visitors can revel in the city's diverse offerings from the Latrobe Brewery to Saint Vincent College (the summer training camp of the Pittsburgh Steelers) or, indulge in the local ice cream shop to celebrate the city's invention of the banana split.

Photo by Tom Turner/Unsplash

From its idyllic Main Street to its fascinating history, there is so much to see and do in the small city of Latrobe which is often overshadowed by larger cities like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Gettysburg.

St. Vincent College Photo by John Green/Unsplash

The next time you're looking for a weekend getaway that's not too far away, be sure to add Latrobe to your list. You can visit the city's official site here.

What do you think? Does the city of Latrobe deserve the title of Pennsylvania's most charming town? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.