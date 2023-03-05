This City in Arizona was just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America

From the Grand Canyon down to Tucson, the state of Arizona is home to some of the most exciting attractions and big cities in the country. But anyone who’s enjoyed a quiet afternoon walking through a charming downtown or frequenting a mellow farmers' market on the weekend knows that Arizona's smaller communities are, in their own way, just as appealing.

Photo by Matt B./Unsplash

The editors over at Thrillist have combed through the country looking for the coolest most under-the-radar spots that make for an incredible place to call home and they've highlighted one city in Arizona in particular.

So which city in AZ is the coolest place to live in? According to Thrillist, that would be Flagstaff.

Photo by Richie Nolan/Unsplash

Surrounded by mountains, desert, and ponderosa pine forests, Flagstaff is located in the middle of the state along the historic Route 66 and is a gateway to the San Francisco Peaks, home to Arizona’s tallest mountain (Humphreys Peak) and the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort.

Photo by Peng Chen/Unsplash

So what is it about Flagstaff that makes it the coolest city to live in? Besides the incredibly affordable cost of living, amazing outdoor attractions, and charming small-town feel, Flagstaff is a city full of vibrant culture with so much to see, do, and experience.

As the article points out, Flagstaff is a place where you can actually experience all four seasons and venture out to explore the various hiking trails like Kachina and Abineau-Bear Jaw where you can spot the Grand Canyon 70 miles away.

Photo by Jared Murray/Unsplash

There are also dozens of amazing restaurants and breweries to explore here from Proper Meat + Provisions to Historic Brewing–located in Flagstaff's bustling downtown area.

Photo by Tatiana Rodriguez/Unsplash

There's no denying that Flagstaff is slowly starting to become Arizona's newest boomtown. What do you think? Does Flagstaff deserve the title of Arizona's coolest place to live? Let us know in the comments.