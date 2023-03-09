The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant with some of the Best Home-Cooked Food in Texas

Cafeteria-style restaurants are the perfect place to order a delicious home-cooked meal with all the fixings for a great price.

There are many cafeteria-style restaurants in Texas, but the one we'll be discussing in this article will take you back to the good old days.

Located smack dab in the middle of the state in the city of Brownwood, Underwood's Cafeteria is a decades-old restaurant that has stood the test of time.

Opened back in 1975, Underwood's is known for serving up some of the most delicious BBQ in the state.

The restaurant features a cozy old-fashioned dining space and a simple cafeteria-style setup where you can load your plate with your choice of meat, then walk down the line picking out sides and fixings to complete your meal.

The meat selection here includes everything from fried chicken to Underwood's infamous BBQ beef steak. Diners can also choose a combo dinner that features two types of meat or just go for a simple BBQ sandwich instead.

Sides are included with the price of your meal and include all the classics from potato salad and matched potatoes to fresh homemade rolls.

The best part of all? Dessert is also included. Choose between the delicious apple, cherry, or peach cobbler.

The next time you find yourself craving good old-fashioned comfort food, be sure to hit this Texas favorite up. Underwood's is open every day of the week except Wednesday from 10:30 am until 8 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 402 W Commerce St, Brownwood, TX 76801.