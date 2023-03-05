This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.

Photo by Kate Breth/Unsplash

They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Ohio's Schmidt's Sausage Haus & Restaurant has made the list. Keep reading to learn more.

Located within Columbus' German Village, Schmidt's has been open since 1886 and it is easily one of the most iconic restaurants in the state known for its authentic German cuisine, live oompah music, and incredible buffet offerings.

Photo by Yulun Wu/Unsplash

Everything offered along the buffet table at Schmidt's is delicious and mouth-watering. From bratwurst balls to pretzel nuggets, schnitzel, meatloaf, and the infamous Bahama Mama–a specialty pork-and-beef sausage made with Schmidt’s secret spices, this dish is so famous it has been voted the official food of Columbus, and the building is registered as a historic landmark.

And we cannot forget to mention their legendary jumbo cream puffs. Weighing in at half a pound, these are the most epic desserts you'll ever try.

Photo by Marla Sayler/Unsplash

So, whether you chose to dine along the Autobahn Buffet or, order off their traditional German menu, Schmidt's Sausage Haus & Restaurant is an absolute must-visit.

The restaurant is currently open 7 days a week from 11 am until 9 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page located here.

Address: 240 E Kossuth St, Columbus, OH 43206.