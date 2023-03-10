Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Florida

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally made items, and rummaging for hidden treasures.

Florida is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Webb's Antique Mall in Lake City. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Linda Harris/Unsplash

Webb's got its start back in 1995 and has grown to feature 60,000 square feet of space and 400 unique antique booths that offer a wide variety of different merchandise.

Photo by Angela Morris/Unsplash

This spacious air-conditioned mall is restocked daily and serves as an incredible collection of antiques and rare collectibles that range in price to fit every kind of budget.

Walking through this mall is a lot like walking through a museum, you'll be able to see a ton of exciting and well-preserved relics of the past that are simply fascinating.

From beautiful jewelry to old baseball cards, intricate handmade furniture, and fun vintage pieces like license plates and signs from nearly 100 years ago, a trip to Webb's is a fantastic way to spend an afternoon, even if you don't plan on buying much.

Photo by Gabby Malone/Pexels

If you enjoy the thrill of the hunt, Webb's Antique Mall is definitely your place. The mall is open year-round, 7 days a week from 9 am until 5 pm. To learn more about Webb's, be sure to check out their official site here. You can also visit their official Facebook page here for all updates and announcements.

Address: Webb's Antique Mall, 245 SW Webbs Gln, Lake City, FL 32024.