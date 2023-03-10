This Scenic Train Ride is the most Relaxing way to Enjoy South Carolina

Most people are completely unaware that the first steam-powered passenger train to ever run in America was located right here in South Carolina.

The first scheduled train ran in the 1830s from Charleston to Hamburg, Columbia, and then Camden. This new form of transportation became so popular that trains and railroads began to pop up all over the country.

Photo by Grace K./Unsplash

Today, The historic South Carolina Railroad Museum keeps the memories and adventures of the past alive with its scenic train rides.

Open from April until December, the railroad offers a variety of different themed train rides from fun holiday rides for kids like the Easter Bunny Eggspress to the popular BBQ dinner train.

Photo by Robert Hyson/Unsplash

This train runs on select Saturdays from the spring until the fall and will take you past the gorgeous South Carolina countryside throughout Fairfield County.

Photo by Charlotte Rayston/Unsplash

Traverse past rolling hills, stunning sunflower fields, and rugged mountain landscapes as you enjoy a BBQ feast complete with three styles of BBQ, rolls, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cole slaw, and banana pudding courtesy of one of the best BBQ joints in the state, Little Pigs in Columbia.

Photo by Jason Ciafanoli/Unsplash

The museum also hosts a ton of events throughout the year including fun seasonal activities for the whole family like the Santa-themed train ride and pumpkin patch every fall.

Photo by Alan Carlino/Unsplash

In addition to this, there are also plenty of stationary cars, historic pictures and artifacts, and a gift shop located at the museum.

To learn more about the South Carolina Railroad and book your next adventure, you can visit their official site here or their Facebook page located here.

Address: 110 Industrial Park Rd, Winnsboro, SC 29180.