This Connecticut Hotel has been Named One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country

From historic cities to charming downtown areas, Connecticut is home to its fair share of gorgeous architecture but that doesn't excuse us from also having a few eye sores here and there.

An article published by Travel.Alot.Com has dubbed one CT building in particular as one of the absolute ugliest in America.

Photo by Kelly Armstrong/Unsplash

The travel site has scoured the country looking for the most ridiculous, and poorly designed structures in every state and they've pointed out one highrise in New Haven and dubbed it the most unsightly building in the state. Keep reading to learn more.

Coming in at number 32 on the list, the Pirelli Building located inside of the parking lot at IKEA in New Haven has been named the ugliest building in the state. The article goes on to describe that it looks as if this building was built upside down, and we couldn't agree more.

If you've ever driven down I-95, you can't miss this massive concrete structure.

The Pirelli Building was constructed back in 1970 and was originally home to the Armstrong Rubber Company and later became known as the Pirelli Tire Building–a former office space designed by modernist architect Marcel Breuer using the Brutalist architectural style that emerged during the post-war era.

Photo by Cam Sawyer/Unsplash

In 2003, IKEA purchased the building when they opened their store but left it completely unused for years.

Today, it serves as Hotel Marcel, a Hilton hotel in the Long Wharf district of New Haven that gives guests close proximity to scenic water views and Elm City's busting downtown region.

Whether you don't mind it or hate it, the Pirelli Building remains one of the most iconic buildings along the I-95 corridor in Connecticut. What do you think? Do you think this building is one of Connecticut's ugliest? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.