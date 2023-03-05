This Diner has been Named the Best in Michigan

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—it is impossible to discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner.

You can find a diner in just about every corner of Michigan. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in MI that is a winning favorite.

Photo by Johnathon Haeber/Pexels

The beloved Duly's Place in Detroit has been dubbed the best diner in the entire state.

An unassuming hole in the wall that you could easily miss while walking by, Duly's is an old-fashioned joint that will take you back in time to the simpler days.

Photo by Chloe Cunningham/Unsplash

Featuring a lone service counter with stools, old wood paneling, and a vintage menu, Duly's has not changed much in the last 50 years.

Photo by Frank Johnson/Unsplash

And why change something that doesn't need changing? The offerings here are simple and delicious. Breakfast plates, chili cheese fries, burgers, onion rings, and hot dogs, anyone in the city will tell you that the best coney dogs in the state can be found at Duly's.

Photo by Adam Tague/Unsplash

For over a century, Duly's has stood the test of time in the heart of southwest Detroit. If you like classic comfort food served with a little side of nostalgia, be sure to hit up this diner.

Duly's Place is open 24 hours a day except on Mondays and is cash only. To learn more about Duly's Place you can check out their official Facebook page here.

Address: Duly's Place, 5458 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA.