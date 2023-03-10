This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State

New York is home to its fair share of abandoned buildings and ghost towns but none are quite as creepy as this abandoned hospital that can be found in the Finger Lakes region. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Jack Coughlin/Unsplash

The abandoned Willard Asylum can be found on a sprawling estate in the town of Willard, located about 35 minutes north of Ithaca.

The Willard Asylum was built back in 1866 by Dr. Sylvester D. Willard. At the time, there was a severe lack of understanding surrounding mental illness and Willard had hoped his hospital would give patients an alternative to living in “almshouses” which, at the time, were dirty, overcrowded shelters where many died of disease.

Photo by Jake Peters/Unsplash

The hospital was mostly self-sufficient and gave assignments to patients to help grow crops and tend to livestock. It also offered a bowling alley, a movie theater, and craft classes.

The Willard Asylum operated for over 100 years. During that time, approximately 50,000 patients were admitted and nearly half of them died while living there.

Photo by Katie Derry/Pexels

The hospital permanently shuttered its doors in the year 1995. Since then, hundreds of old suitcases have been found in the hospital's attic which were filled with personal belongings of the former patients. Items included family photographs, stuffed animals, diaries, and jewelry.

The hospital has sat vacant for several decades but is now being utilized by the state. A few years ago, annual walking tours of the Willard Asylum have been held by the Five Points Correctional Facility, however, the state became more reluctant to allow visitors on the property due to its crumbling infrastructure.

Photo by Adam Klaus/Unsplash

At this time, the future of this abandoned hospital remains uncertain. To see more, be sure to check out this fascinating video uploaded to YouTube by an urban explorer.