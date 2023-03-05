Arkansas Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

From hauntings to paranormal activity, each state has its own weird phenomenon shrouded in mystery.

While Nevada has Area 51, Arkansas has its own strange attraction known as the Blowing Cave.

Photo by David Thomas/Pexels

Although it is not as famous as its Nevada counterpart, the Blowing Cave has attracted plenty of curious visitors over the years looking to uncover the urban legend–a secret underworld inhabited by a race of human-like beings.

Located in Cushman, Blowing Cave has been closed to the general public for decades but, thanks to its new owners, the cave is back open for exploration.

The cave features miles of unique rock formations and even a waterfall but that's not the reason for its popularity.

Photo by Casey Bowers/Unsplash

Over the years, there have been several reports of people entering the cave and never being seen again. The most fascinating legend of all, however, is that the cave serves as an entrance to an underworld.

The legend goes on to explain that in order to access the underworld you must travel through a hidden crevice located far from the cave’s entrance.

Photo by Bruno Van Der Kraan/Unsplash

Author, Bruce Alan Walton, wrote about the cave in his book The Underground Empire, he claims that while exploring the cave, he came across a group of “human-like beings, who stood around 7 to 8 feet tall.”

Whether you believe this superstition, or just love exploring the outdoors, Blowing Cave is a pretty incredible adventure. Have you ever heard of Blowing Cave or the mysteries that surround it? Let us know in the comments.

Today, the cave can be toured for free on Sundays, from 12 pm until 5 pm for $45 per person. To learn more, check out their official Facebook page here.