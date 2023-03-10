This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Fried Chicken in North Carolina

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina.

Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Photo by Ned Beasley/Unsplash

Magnolia 23 in Asheboro is one of those places. Open since 2009, Magnolia is a family-owned restaurant specializing in authentic southern cuisine.

Since its initial opening nearly 15 years ago, Magnolia 23 has gone on to gain statewide and national recognition for their southern specials, most notably their fried chicken.

The restaurant occupies the corner of Sunset Ave and S Fayetteville St in the heart of downtown Asheboro and while the eatery itself is not that large, it offers a charming and cozy space to unwind and enjoy a delicious homecooked meal.

Photo by Gabe Pleasant/Unsplash

The menu here is simple and to the point: a few deliciously crafted meats, an array of classic southern sides, and of course, homemade desserts.

Opt for the fried chicken dinner that comes with two sides of your choice and a freshly baked roll or cornbread. No matter what you decide on, it is sure to satisfy any craving. Each piece is perfectly crisped and filled with flavor.

Photo by Zack Willard/Unsplash

Magnolia 23 is open every day of the week except Monday, Tuesday, and Saturday This restaurant tends to get crowded on the days it is open so be sure to call ahead and order out if you don't feel like waiting for a table.

To learn more about Magnolia 23 you can visit their official site here.

Address: 23 S Fayetteville St, Asheboro, NC 27203.