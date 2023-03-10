Everyone in Missouri Should Visit this Epic Flea Market at least Once

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting.

From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Missouri is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.

Rutledge Flea Market is one of the biggest and oldest flea markets in the state that got its start back in 1948.

Rutledge is open the second Friday and Saturday of each month starting in March and will run until November. It is one flea market you do not want to miss.

Spanning an impressive 80 acres, you'll find hundreds of vendors here selling everything from rare collectibles to antique furniture, handmade goods, fresh produce, flowers, and plenty of food.

This flea market is so big they even provide golf carts to make getting around even easier.

You never know what you'll stumble across at a place like Rutledge Flea and a trip here is a fun and unique way to spend the day.

Many visitors have reported super cheap prices on antiques and merchandise that you won't find anywhere else. The atmosphere here is also very fun and laid back. Be prepared to chat with friendly sellers who are willing to answer any questions you may have.

Rutledge Flea is located in the northeastern corner of the state, about an hour northeast of Hannibal. Their first opening weekend will take place on Friday, March 10th, and Saturday, March 11th. To learn more about the flea, be sure to visit their official site here or their official Facebook page here.

Address: State Hwy V, Rutledge, MO 63563.