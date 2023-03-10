This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Kentucky

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.

Today, bakeries are celebrated for their authentic old-school style and fresh offerings from cookies to cakes.

Photo by Summer Xing/Unsplash

Kentucky is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list.

So where can you find the best bakery in the state? According to Mashable, you'll have to head to Bluegrass Baking Company in Lexington.

Photo by Dan Rapuano/Unsplash

Most known for its artisan pastries, cakes, and diverse selection of bread, Bluegrass is not only recognized in the state of Kentucky but also throughout the entire southern region and has been named one of the best bakeries in the South.

Classic bakery offerings range from pretty fruit tarts to homemade pies, cookies, chocolate cakes, cinnamon rolls, scones, and macaroons but the real star of the show here is the bakery's award-winning bread.

Photo by Brian Wellsly/Unsplash

With over 25 different varieties to choose from, Bluegrass allows its guests to try bread from around the world and each piece is handmade fresh from the oven daily.

Their meticulous baking process yields a perfectly chewy and crispy crust with a soft inside. Fans have cited it's the best bread in town, and maybe even the whole country.

Photo by Kyle Klaus/Unsplash

What do you think? Have you ever been to Bluegrass Baking Company? Does it deserve the title of Kentucky's best bakery? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Address: 3101 Clays Mill Rd STE 108, Lexington, KY 40503.