The All-You-Can-Eat Greek Buffet in Maryland You Must Try

We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet.

Photo by Jared Monfort/Unsplash

In Maryland, a Greek buffet is somewhat of a rarity. So, if Greek cuisine is your favorite listen up. You're definitely going to want to check out this amazing all-you-can-eat buffet in Rockville.

Located along North Washington Street, you can miss Trapezaria. This spacious family-owned restaurant features a gorgeous dining space complete with fireplaces, a full bar, live music, and even a waterfall but, the best part of all is definitely the buffet.

Photo by Ross Schneider/Unsplash

The buffet is open for both brunch and dinner and offers guests the chance to try as many authentic Greek dishes as their heart desires all for one flat price.

Brunch is available every weekend for $27.99 a person. Dive into all the classics from tzatziki and hummus to gyro omelets, chicken skewers, and fried eggs covered in feta.

Dinner is offered at $37.99 a person and features unlimited house dips, soups, salads, small plates like spanakopita, grilled meats, seafood, vegetarian options, and delicious house specialties like the lamb kleftiko, moussaka, and beef stew.

Be sure to end your meal with a traditional Greek dessert, too because there's nothing better than unlimited baklava.

Photo by Jenna K./Unsplash

Trapezaria is open every day of the week except Mondays. To learn more about the restaurant and view a full menu, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: Trapezaria Greek Kuzina, 11 N Washington St, Rockville, MD 20850.