This Indiana Diner Has Been Named the Best in the State

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner.

And while you can find a diner in just about every corner of Indiana, not all diners are created equally.

According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in the Hoosier State that is a winning favorite.

Photo by Gina Kroll/Unsplash

So where can you find the best diner in the state? According to F+W, you'll have to head to Nick's Kitchen in Huntington.

Open since 1908, Nick's has become a community staple most known for its delicious comfort food.

Photo by Amy Vasquez/Unsplash

Take a step inside and you'll immediately be transported back in time. The dining space at Nick's features vintage signage, old photographs, and old-fashioned metal chairs and tables.

Photo by John Neuman/Unsplash

The real star of the show here however is their incredible menu filled with breakfast plates, burgers, homemade pies, and the most infamous dish of them all, the breaded pork tenderloin–a massive house fried specialty that's even made its way onto Gold Belly where you can order it and have it shipped to you no matter where you are in the country.

Photo by Ariel Feldman/Unsplash

If you're someone who enjoys history and classic diner food, you simply have to visit this diner in Huntington. Nick's Kitchen is open every day of the week from 6 am until 2 pm Sunday through Tuesday and closes at 8 pm Wednesdays through Saturdays. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 506 N Jefferson St, Huntington, IN 46750.