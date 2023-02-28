Visit the Largest Indoor Water Park in the Country right here in Pennsylvania

One of the best year-round activities is a visit to an indoor water park. Not only are these a great way to beat the heat in the summer, but they can also serve as an amazing opportunity to play in the water even when it’s freezing or raining outside.

Pennsylvania is home to several indoor water parks but none are quite as exciting as the largest in the country.

Photo by Karen Smith/Unsplash

Welcome to Kalahari Indoor Water Park–a 220,000-square-foot park where it is always 84 degrees and sunny.

Located within the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos, your jaw will drop as soon as you take sight of this massive water oasis.

Photo by Julia Gonchernko/Unsplash

The park caters to every age group from small children to adults. Zip through tunnels and waterslides, wade through pools of crystal blue waters, test your surfing skills on the wave simulator, or challenge your friends and family to a game of hoops at the Lost Lagoon.

Photo by John Zachary/Unsplash

The park also boasts a retractable roof so you can feel like you're outside even during the winter months.

Kalahari allows guests with larger parties to reserve a relaxing cabana space complete with comfy chairs, a TV, and a refrigerator starting at $99.99 for the entire day. The perfect space to relax and catch up with friends, the park offers a wide selection of cocktails and food on its all-day menu as well.

Photo by Sam Mulhern/Unsplash

To start planning your visit, you can purchase your day pass to Kalahari Waterpark on their official site here. To stay up to date on news and announcements, be sure to also give them a follow on Facebook.

Address: 250 Kalahari Blvd, Pocono Manor, PA 18349.