The Richest Town in Texas Has Been Revealed

A newly released list of the richest communities in Texas has been released from the online database known as HomeSnacks.

The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

They have analyzed recent census data including the poverty rate, median household income, unemployment rate, and where the richest people in the state live in order to create a list of cities that are considered the richest in the state of Texas.

The results have been revealed and it seems like North Texas has dominated the list taking home 6 spots out of the 10 listed.

But what city topped the list? According to HomeSnacks, Southlake is the richest community in Texas with a median income of $239,833.

Other Texas cities that made the list following Southlake:

Southlake also came in at number 1 in last year's data as well. With a population of just over 30,000 residents, an unemployment rate of just 2.2%, and a poverty rate of just 2.3% of the population, this Dallas suburb is a great place to call home filled with plenty of gorgeous homes, safe neighborhoods, and job opportunities.

