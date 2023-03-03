This Abandoned Mansion in Maryland is a Fascinating Time Capsule

The Old Line State is home to so many intriguing places including its many abandoned structures that stand frozen in time.

From the Terra Maria ruins in Ellicott City to the creepy abandoned insane asylum in Crownsville, you never know what you'll find hiding in Maryland.

Photo by Kelly Eisley/Unsplash

A few years ago, an urban explorer discovered the remains of an old abandoned mansion located in the woods overlooking Seneca Lake.

Although the house is decaying and falling apart, you can tell it was once a stunning piece of architecture complete with a spacious porch and three levels.

To much surprise, many old artifacts remained on the premises. Two old cars were found in the driveway and inside, even more belongings were found.

Photo by Your Purkz/Pexels

Upon seeing the inside, you might wonder why everything appears to be so untouched as if the owners just got up and left one day without packing anything up.

Several pieces of furniture can be seen as well as some pretty interesting relics of the past including this antique typewriter, old-fashioned scale, various clothing items, magazines, and papers.

Photo by Your Purkz/Pexels

According to a listing found online, the mansion was at one point actually up for sale at a price of $490,000 in 2021. The property listing states that the home was built back in 1872, features 3,342 square feet of space, and only one bathroom.

To see more of what this historic mansion looked like, be sure to check out this video uploaded to YouTube 6 years ago.

Address: Boyds, MD 20841.