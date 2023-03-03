Brownsville, PA

This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania

Travel Maven

Pennsylvania is home to its fair share of abandoned buildings and ghost towns but none are quite as creepy as the abandoned hospital that can be found hiding in the outskirts of Pittsburgh. Keep reading to learn more.

The old Brownsville General Hospital is located just under an hour from downtown Pittsburgh in Brownsville, PA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3Ms2_0l0UxhPh00
Photo bySeth Drouin/Unsplash

The hospital was constructed back in 1910 and the facility began admitting patients in July of 1914 despite the building still being under construction. It did not take long for conditions to become very overcrowded.

The hospital eventually expanded to include a surgical unit and a nurse's home. An additional third floor was built in the 1940s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcQLL_0l0UxhPh00
Photo byDan Rapuano/Unsplash

In 1965, a new hospital was built nearby and Brownsville was transformed into a nursing home known as Golden Age. By the 1980s, numerous stories of abuse and neglect began to surface.

A federal investigation was conducted on the premises and the facility was forced to close in 1985. It has sat virtually vacant ever since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZhoY_0l0UxhPh00
Photo byMarissa Lustig/Unsplash

Decaying and covered in overgrown plants, the old Brownsville Hospital stands as a haunting reminder of the past neglect that took place behind those doors for decades.

Over much of the last 40 years, Brownsville became somewhat of a tourist attraction for ghost hunters, urban explorers, and those simply interested in early 20th-century architecture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31p9pz_0l0UxhPh00
Photo byAlly Carlton/Unsplash

In 2021, it was announced that the long-standing building will finally be demolished leaving some local residents and historians saddened.

What do you think? Was Brownsville nothing more than a creepy eyesore? Or was the building more of a historical attraction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pennsylvania# Explore# Abandoned# History# Pittsburgh

Comments / 37

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
131K followers

More from Travel Maven

Delaware City, DE

Experts Say this Delaware Town is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.

Let's be honest, the entire state of Delaware is pretty underrated. From gorgeous beaches to charming cities filled with history, there is so much to see, do, and explore within The First State.

Read full story
Murfreesboro, TN

This is the Best Buffet in Tennessee According to Yelp Reviews

Tennessee is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange, CA

This Might be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in California

In a state like California, you have access to some of the most gorgeous restaurants in the country. From sparkling skyline views to beachfront oases, there is nothing better than enjoying a great meal in a beautiful setting.

Read full story
4 comments
Yancey County, NC

Most People Have Forgotten About this Vacant North Carolina Ghost Town

For the adventurous and the brave, exploring a ghost town is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in North Carolina with fascinating stories of abandonment but the following may be the most interesting of them all, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

The Richest Town in Virginia Has Been Revealed

A newly released list of the richest communities in Virginia has been released from the online database known as HomeSnacks. The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

Read full story
19 comments
Boca Raton, FL

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Florida

There is no shortage of iconic old-school food establishments in the state of Florida. These beloved businesses have remained popular community staples for decades and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable delicious food.

Read full story
17 comments
Charleston, SC

This Steakhouse has been Named the Best in South Carolina

The steakhouse industry is growing steadily which means the competition is getting stiffer and these days, it seems as if there's a delicious steakhouse within driving distance no matter where you are in the state.

Read full story
5 comments
Pennsylvania State

This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State

From rolling hills to mountains and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Pennsylvania is a state that is absolutely brimming with beauty. And it appears that Pennsylvania's smaller towns and cities are finally getting some national attention too. The editors over at HGTV have scoured the country for the most charming towns and cities in each state and they've highlighted one Pennsylvania city in particular.

Read full story
8 comments
Flagstaff, AZ

This City in Arizona was just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America

From the Grand Canyon down to Tucson, the state of Arizona is home to some of the most exciting attractions and big cities in the country. But anyone who’s enjoyed a quiet afternoon walking through a charming downtown or frequenting a mellow farmers' market on the weekend knows that Arizona's smaller communities are, in their own way, just as appealing.

Read full story
66 comments
Brownwood, TX

The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant with some of the Best Home-Cooked Food in Texas

Cafeteria-style restaurants are the perfect place to order a delicious home-cooked meal with all the fixings for a great price. There are many cafeteria-style restaurants in Texas, but the one we'll be discussing in this article will take you back to the good old days.

Read full story
4 comments
Columbus, OH

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.

Read full story
21 comments
Lake City, FL

Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Florida

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Florida is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Webb's Antique Mall in Lake City. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
8 comments
Winnsboro, SC

This Scenic Train Ride is the most Relaxing way to Enjoy South Carolina

Most people are completely unaware that the first steam-powered passenger train to ever run in America was located right here in South Carolina. The first scheduled train ran in the 1830s from Charleston to Hamburg, Columbia, and then Camden. This new form of transportation became so popular that trains and railroads began to pop up all over the country.

Read full story
2 comments
Connecticut State

This Connecticut Hotel has been Named One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country

From historic cities to charming downtown areas, Connecticut is home to its fair share of gorgeous architecture but that doesn't excuse us from also having a few eye sores here and there.

Read full story
26 comments
Massachusetts State

This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in Massachusetts

Ghost towns are typically filled with riveting stories of the past. Some provide for a glimpse at what life used to look like while others recount tales of hauntings. No matter the context that surrounds them, these ghost towns are some of the most fascinating places you'll find throughout the state and Massachusetts is home to a handful.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

This Diner has been Named the Best in Michigan

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—it is impossible to discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of Michigan. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in MI that is a winning favorite.

Read full story
10 comments

This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State

New York is home to its fair share of abandoned buildings and ghost towns but none are quite as creepy as this abandoned hospital that can be found in the Finger Lakes region. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
20 comments
Arkansas State

Arkansas Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

From hauntings to paranormal activity, each state has its own weird phenomenon shrouded in mystery. While Nevada has Area 51, Arkansas has its own strange attraction known as the Blowing Cave.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this California Lake

California is home to many abandoned ghost towns but not very many that are actually submerged underwater. If you live in northern California, you may already be familiar with Folsom Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in the region and a major source of hydroelectric power. But, have you ever stopped to think about what may be underneath those murky waters?

Read full story
52 comments
Asheboro, NC

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Fried Chicken in North Carolina

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy