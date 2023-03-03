This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is home to its fair share of abandoned buildings and ghost towns but none are quite as creepy as the abandoned hospital that can be found hiding in the outskirts of Pittsburgh. Keep reading to learn more.

The old Brownsville General Hospital is located just under an hour from downtown Pittsburgh in Brownsville, PA.

Photo by Seth Drouin/Unsplash

The hospital was constructed back in 1910 and the facility began admitting patients in July of 1914 despite the building still being under construction. It did not take long for conditions to become very overcrowded.

The hospital eventually expanded to include a surgical unit and a nurse's home. An additional third floor was built in the 1940s.

Photo by Dan Rapuano/Unsplash

In 1965, a new hospital was built nearby and Brownsville was transformed into a nursing home known as Golden Age. By the 1980s, numerous stories of abuse and neglect began to surface.

A federal investigation was conducted on the premises and the facility was forced to close in 1985. It has sat virtually vacant ever since.

Photo by Marissa Lustig/Unsplash

Decaying and covered in overgrown plants, the old Brownsville Hospital stands as a haunting reminder of the past neglect that took place behind those doors for decades.

Over much of the last 40 years, Brownsville became somewhat of a tourist attraction for ghost hunters, urban explorers, and those simply interested in early 20th-century architecture.

Photo by Ally Carlton/Unsplash

In 2021, it was announced that the long-standing building will finally be demolished leaving some local residents and historians saddened.

What do you think? Was Brownsville nothing more than a creepy eyesore? Or was the building more of a historical attraction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.