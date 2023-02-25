This Georgia Stadium was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country

Travel Maven

An article published by Travel.Alot.Com has dubbed one Georgia building in particular as one of the absolute ugliest in America.

The travel site has scoured the country looking for the most ridiculous, and poorly designed structures in every state and they've pointed out one eyesore in Atlanta and dubbed it the most unsightly building in the state. Keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zCyvr_0kzq6mPB00
Photo byLeila Smith/Unsplash

Coming in at number 13, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been named the ugliest building in the state. The article goes on to describe the exterior as an uninviting angular and pointy mess.

The stadium officially opened in the summer of 2017 and served as a replacement for the Georgia Dome, which had only been around since the 1990s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXAIw_0kzq6mPB00
Photo byWill Omdahl/Unsplash

Design features include a rather unusual roof that is retractable, which might help to explain why the building itself looks so weird.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPbKv_0kzq6mPB00
Photo byMatthew Samson/Unsplash

In addition to these strange exterior details, it has also been reported that the stadium is a lousy venue for concerts with many concertgoers reporting that no matter where you sit, it sounds like you are in an echo chamber unable to understand the performers. In addition to this, the stadium is surprisingly not handicap friendly.

Whether you love it or hate it, the Merceds-Benz Stadium remains one of the most iconic buildings in the state. What do you think? Do you think this stadium is one of Georgia's ugliest buildings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Address: 1 AMB Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA.

