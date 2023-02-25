Experts Say this Virginia Town is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.

Anyone who’s enjoyed a quieter afternoon walking through a charming downtown or frequenting a mellow farmers' market on the weekend knows that Virginia's smaller cities are, in their own way, just as appealing as their bigger ones.

The travel experts over at Thrillist have scoured the country for gems hiding in plain sight and have chosen an underrated city in each of the 50 states.

Photo by Cathy Floyd/Unsplash

So which Virginia community is the most underrated? According to Thrillist, that would be the town of Floyd.

Described as a hippie town located above the Blue Ridge Plateau, Floyd can be found among the state's second-best outdoor attraction outside Shenandoah.

Photo by Dan Allen/Pexels

Offering plenty of hiking, biking, and camping in the nearby Buffalo Mountain Natural Area Preserve, the surrounding area boasts 40 miles of the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway–an absolute must-see during the Fall season when the foliage emerges in all its glory.

Photo by Chelsea Cone/Unsplash

Floyd is also a part of the famed Virginia wine country with beautiful wineries such as the Villa Appalachia and Chateau Morrisette which offer fantastic food and some of the state’s best vino.

Photo by Evan Sanders/Unsplash

Culture lovers can also revel in this town's rich music scene with places like the Floyd Country Store and Buffalo Mountain Brewing for fun live performances or one of the country's largest rock fests, the Blue Ridge Rock Festival which takes place annually in early September.

With so much to see, do, and experience, the town of Floyd is so worthy of your next weekend getaway. What do you think? Is Floyd the most underrated city in Virginia? Let us know what you think in the comments.