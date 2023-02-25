Little Falls, NJ

This Steakhouse Has Been Named the Best in New Jersey

Travel Maven

The steakhouse industry is growing at a steady pace which means the competition is getting stiffer and these days, it seems as if there's a delicious steakhouse within driving distance no matter where you are in the state. But, not all steakhouses are built equally.

With that in mind, the editors over at Mashed have conducted research to find the best steakhouse in every state in the country by sifting through reviews, awards, and recommendations from various sources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjvV4_0kzncRn800
Photo byRare The Steak House/Pexels

So where can you find the absolute best steakhouse in New Jersey? According to Mashed, you'll have to head to Rare, The Steak House in Little Falls.

Located along the scenic Passaic River near the borders of Essex and Passaic counties, Rare is housed inside a cozy yet sophisticated space complete with a bustling bar area, an extensive wine list, and refined dining rooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pu3MT_0kzncRn800
Photo byRare The Steak House/Unsplash

Guests are treated to friendly and accommodating service the second they step inside Rare and the menu here offers everything from creamy burrata and baked mac and cheese to chilled seafood, pasta, and plenty of meats like the tomahawk, filet mignon, veal, and Rare's signature 48 oz prime Angus porterhouse steak.

Despite the name of this restaurant, you can rest assured that you don't have to order your steak rare. In fact, the steakhouse has become known for the way they've perfected the art of cooking steak exactly to your specifications.

For all the meat lovers out there, be sure to give New Jersey's top steakhouse a try the next time you find yourself in the area. Rare, The Steak House is open every day of the week for dinner. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 440 Main St, Little Falls, NJ 07424.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New Jersey# Food# Restaurants# Dining# Steak

Comments / 6

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
130K followers

More from Travel Maven

Clarendon Hills, IL

This Might Be the Most Haunted Restaurant in Illinois

Illinois is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Prarie State.

Read full story
Kentucky State

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Kentucky

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

This Pizza has been Named the Best in Virginia

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Virginia. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

This Florida Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State

From sandy beaches to rolling hills and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Florida is a state that is absolutely brimming with beauty. And it appears that Florida's smaller communities are finally getting some national attention too.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbia, SC

This Entire Neighborhood in South Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned

Most people are completely unaware of this abandoned neighborhood hiding just outside the city of Columbia in South Carolina. In a state like South Carolina, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.

Read full story
5 comments
Oaks, PA

The Largest Dessert Festival is Coming to Pennsylvania Next Month

If you've got a sweet tooth, you're going to want to listen up. The largest dessert festival is coming to Pennsylvania this April and it's one event you don't want to miss.

Read full story
Tennessee State

This City in Tennessee has the most UFO Sightings in the State

Whether you call it a UFO, an unidentified flying object, a flying saucer, a spaceship, or just a big hoax, sightings have been reported nationwide for decades. In recent years, there has been a spike in the number of sightings and even various reports from the U.S. government that seemingly confirm their existence.

Read full story
2 comments
Huntington, IN

This Indiana Diner Has Been Named the Best in the State

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. And while you can find a diner in just about every corner of Indiana, not all diners are created equally.

Read full story
3 comments
Pennsylvania State

Visit the Largest Indoor Water Park in the Country right here in Pennsylvania

One of the best year-round activities is a visit to an indoor water park. Not only are these a great way to beat the heat in the summer, but they can also serve as an amazing opportunity to play in the water even when it’s freezing or raining outside.

Read full story
21 comments
Texas State

The Richest Town in Texas Has Been Revealed

A newly released list of the richest communities in Texas has been released from the online database known as HomeSnacks. The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

Read full story
55 comments
Harrisburg, PA

This Steakhouse Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania

The steakhouse industry is growing at a steady pace which means the competition is getting stiffer and these days, it seems as if there's a delicious steakhouse within driving distance no matter where you are in the state. But, not all steakhouses are built equally.

Read full story
42 comments
Florida State

This Might be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Florida

Known for its tropical environment, it comes as no surprise that Florida is home to some seriously gorgeous restaurants. From sparkling skyline views to beachfront oases, there is nothing better than enjoying a great meal in a beautiful setting.

Read full story
21 comments
Greenville, SC

This South Carolina General Store is One of the State's Most Treasured Time Capsules

Long before grocery store chains, general stores were the heart of Americans' retail lives, especially in smaller communities where they served as a town center. Dozens of these old-fashioned general stores are still in operation today. Many of them have had to adapt to the changing times and convert to tourist and gift shops, but they still retain much of their original heritage.

Read full story
4 comments
Penn Yan, NY

This Massive Amish Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must-Visit

The Empire State saw its first Amish settlers back in 1831 and has had a significant Amish presence since the 1970s. In recent years, New York's Amish population has grown significantly with over 40 new settlements formed since the year 2000.

Read full story
40 comments
California State

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in California

There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of California. Old-school and family-owned, these infamous restaurants remain popular community staples.

Read full story
32 comments
Boyds, MD

This Abandoned Mansion in Maryland is a Fascinating Time Capsule

The Old Line State is home to so many intriguing places including its many abandoned structures that stand frozen in time. From the Terra Maria ruins in Ellicott City to the creepy abandoned insane asylum in Crownsville, you never know what you'll find hiding in Maryland.

Read full story
9 comments
Michigan State

The Underwater Ghost Town in Michigan

Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states like Michigan decided to build dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.

Read full story
31 comments
Kodak, TN

The Largest Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit

There is nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Tennessee is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.

Read full story
17 comments
Brownsville, PA

This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is home to its fair share of abandoned buildings and ghost towns but none are quite as creepy as the abandoned hospital that can be found hiding in the outskirts of Pittsburgh. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
35 comments
Kentucky State

Gorgeous Kentucky City Named Among Most Charming in America

From rolling hills to mountains and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Kentucky is a state that is absolutely brimming with beauty. And it appears that Kentucky's smaller towns and cities are finally getting some national attention too. The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the most charming towns and cities in each state and they've highlighted one Kentucky city in particular.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy