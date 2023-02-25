This Steakhouse Has Been Named the Best in New Jersey

The steakhouse industry is growing at a steady pace which means the competition is getting stiffer and these days, it seems as if there's a delicious steakhouse within driving distance no matter where you are in the state. But, not all steakhouses are built equally.

With that in mind, the editors over at Mashed have conducted research to find the best steakhouse in every state in the country by sifting through reviews, awards, and recommendations from various sources.

Photo by Rare The Steak House/Pexels

So where can you find the absolute best steakhouse in New Jersey? According to Mashed, you'll have to head to Rare, The Steak House in Little Falls.

Located along the scenic Passaic River near the borders of Essex and Passaic counties, Rare is housed inside a cozy yet sophisticated space complete with a bustling bar area, an extensive wine list, and refined dining rooms.

Photo by Rare The Steak House/Unsplash

Guests are treated to friendly and accommodating service the second they step inside Rare and the menu here offers everything from creamy burrata and baked mac and cheese to chilled seafood, pasta, and plenty of meats like the tomahawk, filet mignon, veal, and Rare's signature 48 oz prime Angus porterhouse steak.

Despite the name of this restaurant, you can rest assured that you don't have to order your steak rare. In fact, the steakhouse has become known for the way they've perfected the art of cooking steak exactly to your specifications.

For all the meat lovers out there, be sure to give New Jersey's top steakhouse a try the next time you find yourself in the area. Rare, The Steak House is open every day of the week for dinner. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 440 Main St, Little Falls, NJ 07424.