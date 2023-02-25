Most People Have Forgotten about this Abandoned Underground Mall in South Carolina

Most people are unaware of the long-abandoned underground mall that's hidden under Main Street in South Carolina's capital city of Columbia.

The Equitable Arcade Building was constructed in the early 1900s and stands today at 1332 Main Street but few are aware of its fascinating and unique history.

Photo by John Hammerstein/Unsplash

The building today has two floors and a basement. The upper floors are occupied by an array of different art studios, shops, hair salons, and offices.

The secret basement underneath the building was once known as the Arcade Mall and it featured many nightclubs, bars, and restaurants. Throughout much of the mid-twentieth century, this subterranean playground was a haven for young adults.

Photo by Betty Wilson/Unsplash

Due to dwindling foot traffic, the underground mall was permanently shuttered in the late 1970s and has sat completely abandoned ever since. The stairs are closed off to pedestrian traffic by a metal lock.

The building was eventually added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982 but strangely enough, the basement of the building is not mentioned.

Today, this former underground paradise sits empty with a few remaining signs of the good times still prominently hanging up on the walls.

Photo by Megan Elliott/Unsplash

Up until very recently, no one had ever gone in to explore but in 2018, Columbia's News 19 took a tour of the underground space and recorded a fascinating video that you can check out below.

What do you think? Are you old enough to remember the underground Arcade Mall? Do you think the city should bring it back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.