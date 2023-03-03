Shaker Heights, OH

These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Ohio

Travel Maven

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers.

The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCrYN_0kzm00FS00
Photo byDanielle Pelegrino/Unsplash

They've dubbed Lox, Stock, and Brisket in Shaker Heights the best bagel shop in all of Ohio, keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwQJx_0kzm00FS00
Photo byClay Walker/Unsplash

Located within the 21,000-square-foot food hall known as the Van Aken Market, Lox is owned by Chef Anthony Zappola who's spent time cooking all around the country from NYC to LA. Zappola has received numerous accolades and praise over his years serving as an Executive Chef and also owns two other nearby restaurants–Rice Shop and Le Stand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJ0MZ_0kzm00FS00
Photo byJohn Delaney/Unsplash

Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Lox is akin to a typical old-school deli you'd find walking along the streets of New York. The menu here is simple, straightforward, and riddled with Seinfeld references.

Staying incredibly true to the traditional gold standard, these bagels are served hot with a crunchy outside and chewy inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nY1Pz_0kzm00FS00
Photo byEmma Johnson/Unsplash

Breakfast specialties include the Costanza–a classic bacon, egg, and cheese grilled to perfection on a bagel or the Big Boro–a bagel stuffed with cured and smoked brisket, scrambled eggs, and cheddar.

Do these delicious breakfast sandwiches live up to all the hype? There's only one way to find out. Be sure to visit this deli the next time you find yourself in the Cleveland area. Lox, Stock, and Brisket is open every day of the week from 8 am until 8 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their site here.

Address: 3441 Tuttle Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# deli# restaurants# dining# ohio

Comments / 0

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
130K followers

More from Travel Maven

California State

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this California Lake

California is home to many abandoned ghost towns but not very many that are actually submerged underwater. If you live in northern California, you may already be familiar with Folsom Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in the region and a major source of hydroelectric power. But, have you ever stopped to think about what may be underneath those murky waters?

Read full story
3 comments
Asheboro, NC

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Fried Chicken in North Carolina

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
Ohio State

The Richest Town in Ohio Has Been Revealed

A newly released list of the richest communities in Ohio has been released from the online database known as HomeSnacks. The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

Read full story
1 comments
Titusville, FL

New Jersey's Gravity Hill is a Strange, Almost Unbelievable Phenomenon

A gravity hill also referred to as a magnetic hill, mystery hill, gravity road, or anti-gravity hill, is an area or street where the layout produces an optical illusion, making a downhill slope appear to be an uphill slope. Because of this, a car left out of gear will appear to be rolling up against gravity.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

This Buffet has been Named the Best in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.

Read full story
6 comments
Clarendon Hills, IL

This Might Be the Most Haunted Restaurant in Illinois

Illinois is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Prarie State.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Kentucky

Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.

Read full story
1 comments
Richmond, VA

This Pizza has been Named the Best in Virginia

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Virginia. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

This Florida Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State

From sandy beaches to rolling hills and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Florida is a state that is absolutely brimming with beauty. And it appears that Florida's smaller communities are finally getting some national attention too.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbia, SC

This Entire Neighborhood in South Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned

Most people are completely unaware of this abandoned neighborhood hiding just outside the city of Columbia in South Carolina. In a state like South Carolina, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.

Read full story
5 comments
Oaks, PA

The Largest Dessert Festival is Coming to Pennsylvania Next Month

If you've got a sweet tooth, you're going to want to listen up. The largest dessert festival is coming to Pennsylvania this April and it's one event you don't want to miss.

Read full story
Tennessee State

This City in Tennessee has the most UFO Sightings in the State

Whether you call it a UFO, an unidentified flying object, a flying saucer, a spaceship, or just a big hoax, sightings have been reported nationwide for decades. In recent years, there has been a spike in the number of sightings and even various reports from the U.S. government that seemingly confirm their existence.

Read full story
2 comments
Huntington, IN

This Indiana Diner Has Been Named the Best in the State

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. And while you can find a diner in just about every corner of Indiana, not all diners are created equally.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

Visit the Largest Indoor Water Park in the Country right here in Pennsylvania

One of the best year-round activities is a visit to an indoor water park. Not only are these a great way to beat the heat in the summer, but they can also serve as an amazing opportunity to play in the water even when it’s freezing or raining outside.

Read full story
21 comments
Texas State

The Richest Town in Texas Has Been Revealed

A newly released list of the richest communities in Texas has been released from the online database known as HomeSnacks. The website combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources to create bite-sized lists and studies designed to help citizens better understand what it is like to live in different communities across the country.

Read full story
55 comments
Harrisburg, PA

This Steakhouse Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania

The steakhouse industry is growing at a steady pace which means the competition is getting stiffer and these days, it seems as if there's a delicious steakhouse within driving distance no matter where you are in the state. But, not all steakhouses are built equally.

Read full story
42 comments
Florida State

This Might be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Florida

Known for its tropical environment, it comes as no surprise that Florida is home to some seriously gorgeous restaurants. From sparkling skyline views to beachfront oases, there is nothing better than enjoying a great meal in a beautiful setting.

Read full story
21 comments
Greenville, SC

This South Carolina General Store is One of the State's Most Treasured Time Capsules

Long before grocery store chains, general stores were the heart of Americans' retail lives, especially in smaller communities where they served as a town center. Dozens of these old-fashioned general stores are still in operation today. Many of them have had to adapt to the changing times and convert to tourist and gift shops, but they still retain much of their original heritage.

Read full story
4 comments
Penn Yan, NY

This Massive Amish Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must-Visit

The Empire State saw its first Amish settlers back in 1831 and has had a significant Amish presence since the 1970s. In recent years, New York's Amish population has grown significantly with over 40 new settlements formed since the year 2000.

Read full story
40 comments
California State

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in California

There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of California. Old-school and family-owned, these infamous restaurants remain popular community staples.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy