These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Ohio

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers.

The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.

Photo by Danielle Pelegrino/Unsplash

They've dubbed Lox, Stock, and Brisket in Shaker Heights the best bagel shop in all of Ohio, keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Clay Walker/Unsplash

Located within the 21,000-square-foot food hall known as the Van Aken Market, Lox is owned by Chef Anthony Zappola who's spent time cooking all around the country from NYC to LA. Zappola has received numerous accolades and praise over his years serving as an Executive Chef and also owns two other nearby restaurants–Rice Shop and Le Stand.

Photo by John Delaney/Unsplash

Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Lox is akin to a typical old-school deli you'd find walking along the streets of New York. The menu here is simple, straightforward, and riddled with Seinfeld references.

Staying incredibly true to the traditional gold standard, these bagels are served hot with a crunchy outside and chewy inside.

Photo by Emma Johnson/Unsplash

Breakfast specialties include the Costanza–a classic bacon, egg, and cheese grilled to perfection on a bagel or the Big Boro–a bagel stuffed with cured and smoked brisket, scrambled eggs, and cheddar.

Do these delicious breakfast sandwiches live up to all the hype? There's only one way to find out. Be sure to visit this deli the next time you find yourself in the Cleveland area. Lox, Stock, and Brisket is open every day of the week from 8 am until 8 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their site here.

Address: 3441 Tuttle Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122.