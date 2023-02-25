Delaware's Creepiest Abandoned Building Has Been Revealed

Travel Maven

From the east to west coasts, the United States is dotted by abandoned buildings. From mansions in the woods slowly crumbling to entire towns that sit vacant and frozen in time, many of these places are eventually knocked down and razed but a rare few are still standing today.

The editors over at BestLife have scoured the country for places like this and they've found one building in Delaware that's been deemed the creepiest of them all, keep reading to learn more.

The barn at the Reedy Island Range Real Light features a historic lighthouse that was built all the way back in 1904. While this structure has been weathered over time, it is actually the lighthouse keepers' quarters that we'll be talking about in this article.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22yinL_0kzlxUpe00
Photo byGeorge Fisher/Unsplash

Before the 1950s, lighthouses were operated manually and whoever worked the night shifts got to sleep in the keepers' quarters which at one point featured a massive eight-room home, an oil house, and a barn.

Once lighthouses became automated, the home became completely obsolete. They were sold to a new owner but eventually completely abandoned. For nearly 50 years this building sat completely untouched, slowly decaying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxtbL_0kzlxUpe00
Photo byMelody Nadeau/Unsplash

That was until a mysterious fire engulfed the home in 2002. It nearly destroyed the entire property only leaving behind the rickety wooden barn and the lighthouse.

There's something about the windowless house and skeletal design of the lighthouse that makes these structures particularly eerie. What do you think? Does the Reedy Island Range Real Light deserve the title of Delaware's creepiest abandoned building? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Address: 1171 Taylors Bridge Rd, Townsend, DE 19734.

