Everyone in Texas Should Visit this Epic Amish Market at least Once

Texas may not be known for its Amish population, but it is still home to a thriving Amish market that carries a large selection of beautifully hand-crafted furniture for the home and office and a wide selection of food products from dairy and preserved fruits and vegetables. The best part of all is that everything in the store is made in the USA by the Amish and Mennonites.

This family-owned market can be found in the quaint Hill Country region within the town of Fredericksburg.

Photo by Mike Maley/Unsplash

You'll have a hard time walking away from this market empty-handed. Hill Country Amish is stocked to the brim with a wide array of fresh food from canned jellies and homemade butter to delicious fried pies, cheese curds, and even a deli that serves up some of the best delicacies including chili cheese hot dogs and fried chicken sandwiches.

Photo by Leah White/Unsplash

There's also an extensive collection of sturdy furniture here. A far cry from the small minimal pieces you'll find at big box stores like Ikea, the Amish market is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for unique and beautiful statement fixtures that will last several lifetimes.

Photo by Gabe Strickland/Unsplash

No matter what it is you're looking for, a trip to Hill Country's Amish Market will provide you with everything you need. The market is open year-round, every day of the week from 10 am until 5 pm. To learn more about Hill Country Amish, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here.

Address: 408 W Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.