This City in Florida Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America

From Tampa to Miami, Florida is home to some of the most exciting big cities in the country. But anyone who’s enjoyed a quiet afternoon walking through a charming downtown or frequenting a mellow farmers' market on the weekend knows that Florida's smaller cities are, in their own way, just as appealing.

So which Florida community is the coolest? According to the online media website known as Thrillist, Fort Myers is one of the top coolest small cities to live in the United States. Keep reading to learn more.

Despite the devastating damage done by Hurricane Ian five months ago, Fort Myers is fighting hard to preserve their laid-back character and “old Floridian” style that the region has been known for.

Fort Myers can be found along Florida's west coast in Lee County. The city is considered the gateway to the Southwest Florida region and is home to just under 100,000 people.

Currently, the biggest fear on every local's mind is that big investors will come into the city with big money and turn Fort Myers into the new Miami–full of high rises, commercial buildings, and businesses.

Whether or not this will actually happen, experts agree that it will be at least a full year before this region can accommodate tourists in any number.

Popular hotspots include the beautiful nearby islands of Pine and Sanibel and the scenic restaurants that dot the city's coastline like The Lighthouse and Matanzas on the Bay.

We're hoping the wonderful city of Fort Myers can rebuild and come back better than ever. What do you think? Is Fort Myers destined to be the new Miami? Does it deserve the title of Florida's coolest place to live? Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments.