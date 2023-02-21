The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet in Ohio You Must Try

Ohio is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, is known for its endless all-you-can-eat prime ribs.

Here in Ohio, prime rib is taken seriously and some may even consider it a delicacy. So, if you consider yourself a bonafide meat eater, we have just the spot for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43PalX_0kuu6P3B00
Photo byRichard Hilton/Unsplash

The Covered Bridge Inn can be found in northeastern Ohio less than half a mile from its namesake, the historic Newton Falls Covered Bridge.

The Italian restaurant specializes in home cooking at reasonable prices and offers an incredible all-you-can-eat buffet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqZP2_0kuu6P3B00
Photo byCathy Hicks/Unsplash

The atmosphere inside Covered Bridge is nostalgic and cozy. Just like walking into a relative's house, you'll be greeted as if you were a part of the family and the food is nothing short of amazing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35M4Le_0kuu6P3B00
Photo byJason Gruber/Unsplash

The buffet here is filled with carved prime rib, ham, veal, fish, pasta, and plenty of delicious sides like mac and cheese, chicken noodle soup, and salads.

While the restaurant is most famous for its prime rib, the Italian options are equally as impressive and everything here is made fresh from scratch every day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2C83_0kuu6P3B00
Photo byJenn Wampler/Unsplash

And as if that weren't enough, Covered Bridge also offers a sprawling dessert bar that features freshly baked bread, pies, cookies, and cake.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly meal filled with every kind of comfort food you can imagine, Covered Bridge Inn is definitely your place. To learn more about the Covered Bridge, be sure to check out their Yelp or TripAdvisor page here.

Address: 22 W Broad St #22, Newton Falls, OH 44444

