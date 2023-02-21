Lost Amusement Parks of Pennsylvania

Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically bring to mind thoughts of Hershey Park and Kennywood but a century ago, Pennsylvania was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists.

It is fascinating to think that what can once be iconic can easily fade to nothing. These are just some of the many lost amusement parks of Pennsylvania–are you old enough to remember any of these?

Angela Park | Butler, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ey8Ry_0ksgwPjs00
Photo byChris Knight/Unsplash

A popular park that operated from 1957 until 1988. The park started off with a modest 6 rides but eventually grew to include 18. The park filed for bankruptcy after it was sold to Mirthmaster Inc. and eventually closed a few years later.

Fantasyland | Gettysburg, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gspog_0ksgwPjs00
Photo byCate Soler/Unsplash

One of the first theme parks of its kind, Fantasyland opened in 1959. The storybook land featured over 100 things for visitors to see and do. Attractions included an Enchanted Forest, Santa's Village, Fort Apache, Rapunsel's Castle, and a dairy barn where you could slide into a haymow. Everyone who entered the park was greeted by a talking twenty-three-foot Mother Goose. The park eventually closed in 1980 after the owners decided to retire.

Nay Aug Park | Scranton, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eqg4r_0ksgwPjs00
Photo byJanee Peterson/Unsplash

Nay Aug Park is the largest park in Scranton and it once featured an amusement park that contained a variety of rides, a dance hall, and an arcade. The wooden roller coaster was closed in 1987 and the park eventually closed permanently in the 1990s.

White Swan Park | Findlay, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WSMw_0ksgwPjs00
Photo byJoe Diaz/Unsplash

White Swan opened in 1955 and featured several rides and three different lakes however no white swans as its name implies. Owner Roy Todd planned to eventually have swans at the park but did not follow through because they would be prey to wildlife. The park was eventually forced to close to make room for construction on Route 60 in 1989.

West View Park | West View, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZwSB_0ksgwPjs00
Photo byGreg Allison/Unsplash

A roller coaster designer named Theodore Harton opened West View in 1906. The park featured the first roller coaster in the state with drops of more than 50 feet, as well as picnicking areas and a ballroom. West View was the last park in Pennsylvania to be serviced by a trolley line. Attendance rates eventually dropped when the trolley service ended in 1965. The construction of nearby Kennywood also did not help. The park closed in 1977. Today, it is a shopping plaza.

Willow Mill Park | Silver Spring, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8KCC_0ksgwPjs00
Photo byEmma Ives/Unsplash

Willow Mill opened in 1929 and included several rides alongside a historic inn. The park flooded when Hurricane Agnes hit in 1972 and eventually expanded due to repairs the following year. It remained open until 1989 when it closed due to higher insurance costs and low attendance rates. Today, the land is a municipal park of the same name.

Williams Grove Amusement Park | Monroe, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YB6zz_0ksgwPjs00
Photo byAileen Neal/Unsplash

Williams Grove opened in 1850 as a picnic ground and soon grew to be one of Pennsylvania's most cherished amusement parks that operated for over 150 years. The owner of the park, Hughes, was in his mid-80s when he decided to sell Williams Grove. He couldn't find a prospective buyer, however. Most of the rides were auctioned off that same year.

Zieber's Park/West Point Park | West Point, PA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubq4t_0ksgwPjs00
Photo byEric Williams/Unsplash

West Point Park opened back in the late 19th century when farmer Hesekiah Zieber opened his land to picnickers in 1868. He offered palm readings, and monkeys to entertain visitors. Eventually, more attractions were brought in including an ice skating rink and roller coaster. The park was eventually shuttered in 1989. Now the land is mostly covered in homes.

