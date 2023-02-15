Explore the Abandoned WWII Factory Hiding in Pennsylvania's Crawford County

For the adventurous and the brave, exploring abandoned places can be an enjoyable hobby.

There are several deserted attractions dotted throughout Pennsylvania but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Brent Crawford/Unsplash

If you've ever driven through Crawford County in western PA, you may have already noticed this series of forgotten buildings decaying in the middle of a field. They're known as the Keystone Ordnance Works, an abandoned World War II factory.

Two years after Hitler invaded Poland on September 1939, the official start of the war began. The United States wasted no time when it came to the creation of supplies that were needed overseas. Soon, manufacturing plants were popping up all over the country, especially in Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed a $45 million contract with Frasier-Brace Manufacturing to build a TNT factory about 1 mile south of downtown Geneva not too far from Meadville.

Photo by Matthew Connors/Pexels

The Keystone Ordnance Works opened in September 1942 and spanned nearly 15,000 acres. The factory employed nearly 2,000 workers. Their speed at manufacturing was so efficient that the army actually ended up with more explosives than they needed. In turn, the factory ended up closing permanently in February 1944.

Photo by Cathy Hines/Unsplash

Today, the abandoned factory lies completely frozen in time in the middle of the farmland. Many curious explorers have visited over the past decades and the pictures and footage they have captured are absolutely fascinating.

Photo by James Drum/Unsplash

To see more of this abandoned WWII factory, be sure to check out this fascinating video uploaded to YouTube.

Have you ever heard about this now-abandoned World War II factory in western PA? Have you ever seen it? If so, let us know in the comments.