This Indiana Lake is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Places in the Country

Indiana is home to dozens of gorgeous lakes and swimming holes, however, it is important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in.

For several decades throughout the 20th century, people disposed of hazardous waste indiscriminately. However, in 1980, Congress created the Superfund Program to help the Environmental Protection Agency identify toxic areas and properly clean them.

More than 1,300 Superfund sites dot the country, one of which is known as Beck's Lake–a 32-acre site that is located on the west side of the City of South Bend, approximately two miles west of downtown.

Commonly known as LaSalle Park, toxic waste dumping began here in the 1930s when The Bendix Corp. and others begin dumping waste in the Beck'sLake area on the western edge of the city. This continued until the 1950s.

By 1963, the city decided to buy the site and turn it into a municipal park. Eventually, in 1984, The Bendix Corp. notifies city officials of the toxic dumping that took place there. An investigation is opened.

The EPA conducted several inspections of the site over much of the 1980s and 90s. They discovered asbestos, arsenic, and other dangerous compounds in the water and surrounding area.

Today, LaSalle Park is slowly but surely becoming a safer space for residents to enjoy due to the EPA's extensive cleanup efforts over the last three decades.

To view a full list of the EPA's superfund cleanup sites, you can check out this database here.