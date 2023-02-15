This Tennessee Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner.

You can find a diner in just about every corner of Tennessee. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in TN that is a winning favorite.

Photo by Amy Shultz/Unsplash

The Arcade Restaurant in Memphis has been dubbed the best diner in the entire state.

You can't miss this historic dining relic when you drive down South Main Street. Known for its iconic 1950s neon signs and nostalgic interior, Arcade has become a beloved favorite amongst locals and visitors since its initial opening back in 1919. Today, it is regarded as Memphis' oldest restaurant.

Photo by Allison Devin/Unsplash

This diner has a classic 50s diner theme and features Elvis’ booths marked with photos, an old-fashioned service counter with stools, and iconic checkered tile floors that will surely take you back in time.

Photo by Doug Herald/Unsplash

The Arcade has an incredible brunch menu that consists of popular favorites like their French toast sweet potato pancakes, and a dish that was featured on the Travel Channel–the eggs redneck that comes with eggs cooked your choice with a side of sausage, chicken, or bacon, hashbrowns, and biscuits soaked in gravy.

Photo by Austin Paradis/Unsplash

If you're a comfort food lover who enjoys history and an amazing breakfast, you simply have to visit this diner in Memphis. The Arcade Restaurant is open every day of the week from 7 am until 3 pm. To learn more and view a full menu, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 540 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103.