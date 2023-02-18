This is the Best Buffet in Missouri According to Yelp Reviews

Missouri is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.

Photo by Fawaz G./Unsplash

They analyzed thousands of online reviews for buffets throughout the country and Cooper Chimney in Saint Peters has been deemed the best buffet in the entire state, keep reading to learn more.

Known as a casual, comfy, and bright dining space that serves up delicious Indian fare, Cooper Chimney offers a lunch buffet every day of the week from 11:30 am until 2:30 pm.

Photo by Kevin Kane/Unsplash

For just 14 bucks, patrons get to choose between a plethora of 5-star dishes including chicken curry, vegetable korma, tikka masala, basmati rice, channa saag, dal makhani, matarazzo paneer, veggie paloma, salad, kheer, chicken tandoori, and of course, all of the deliciously fresh naan bread your heart desires.

Photo by Mark T./Unsplash

Copper Chimney is an excellent place to head to whether you are in the mood to try something new or already enjoy Indian food. The restaurant is open every day of the week besides Monday from 11:30 am until 2:30 pm for their lunch buffet and then reopens for dinner every night at 5 pm.

Photo by Blake Barnett/Unsplash

To learn more about Cooper Chimney, be sure to head to their official Facebook page here.

What do you think? Have you ever visited Cooper Chimeny in Saint Peters, Missouri? Do you think it deserves the title of Missouri's best buffet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.