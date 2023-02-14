This Steakhouse Has Been Named the Best in Texas

The steakhouse industry is growing at a steady pace which means the competition is getting stiffer and these days, it seems as if there's a delicious steakhouse within driving distance no matter where you are in the state. But, not all steakhouses are built equally.

With that in mind, the editors over at Eat This, Not That have conducted research to find the best steakhouse in every state in the country by sifting through reviews, awards, and recommendations from various sources.

So where can you find the absolute best steakhouse in Texas? According to ETNT, you'll have to head to Pappas Bros. Steakhouse in Dallas or Houston.

Pappas Bros. is known for its warm, inviting, and family-focused atmosphere that began with their legendary grandfather, H.D. Pappas. He left Greece in 1897 to travel to America and pursue his dreams. The family later opened their first restaurant in 1976 and grandsons Harris and Chris still lead the chain of Pappas restaurants with more than 80 locations throughout seven states including Texas, New Mexico, Ohio, Georgia, Illinois, Arizona, and Colorado.

Pappas places a heavy emphasis on family history and that can be seen from the various vintage photographs that decorate the walls.

Another reason patrons love Pappas is for their impeccable attention to detail. From fresh ingredients and preparing everything from scratch each day to investing in staff, Pappas does not cut corners when it comes to specifics and that can definitely be seen through their preparation of steak.

The beef served here is corn-fed and dry-aged and then cut by one of the two full-time butchers employed by the restaurant. Pappas also has at least three chefs present in the kitchen every night which means they can ensure that every dish is prepared flawlessly including their sauces, desserts, and sides.

For all the meat lovers out there, be sure to give Texas' top steakhouse a try the next time you find yourself in the area. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse is open for dinner every day of the week except Sundays. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.