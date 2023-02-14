Akron, OH

Visit Ohio's Coolest Retro Antique Superstore

Travel Maven

Antique shopping in Ohio is always a thrilling experience. Walk into any number of antique stores here, and you’re likely to find some real treasures. Whether it’s a piece of handmade furniture, a one-of-a-kind painting, unique jewelry, or something completely out of the ordinary, you never truly know what hidden gems await you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03q75m_0knDgXEg00
Photo byJen Lake/Unsplash

Perhaps one of the coolest antique shops in the state is known as The Bomb Shelter. Located in east Akron, The Bomb Shelter has been showcasing the objects of yesterday into today’s world since 2011.

This retro superstore spans a whopping 18,000 square feet of warehouse space and is a nostalgic walk down memory lane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCyQp_0knDgXEg00
Photo byAprilla/Pexels

They're all about giving a second, third, or even fourth life to all things from the past. Here, you'll find large curated collections of vintage women's and men's clothes, furniture, records, old military uniforms, cameras of all shapes and sizes, and a plethora of collectible items from vintage signs to old toys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmqjL_0knDgXEg00
Photo byKhadijah Daniels/Unsplash

The Bomb Shelter sources items from over 1,000 different places from around the world, making it a fantastic space for viewing and engaging with relics from the past, much like a vintage museum where everything is for sale.

The store contains some super cool displays like working televisions and other electronics from the 1940s and 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08A8J8_0knDgXEg00
Photo byHank Wilson/Unsplash

If you'd love to preserve a tiny piece of your childhood memories or your favorite era in history within your own home, this is the perfect place to shop. The Bomb Shelter is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 am until 5 pm and from 12 pm until 4 pm every Sunday. To learn more, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here.

Address: 923 Bank St, Akron, OH 44305.

